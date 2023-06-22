Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: SMKG) ("the Company"), an industry leader in specialized industry Multi-Tenant E-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White-Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. CEO of the Company, Massimo Barone, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "SmartCard specializes in FinTech and FinTech applications; we develop platforms-as-a-service, including commerce strategies for banks and enterprises," explained Barone.

"What is the current AI runway for SmartCard?", asked Davis. "About a year and a half ago we required a ChatBot AI system from a company overseas," said Barone. "We have been working to develop a strategy around the system, which could be utilized by banks and telecom for digital onboarding, CRM, client relationship management, and automation of tasks for both the customer and the employee for an enhanced work experience and data collection."

"Could you elaborate on platforms-as-a-service for banks?", asked Davis. "At SmartCard we have developed over 20 proprietary platforms, including a cross border and terminal management system," said Barone. "We white label the solutions centered around banks and we enable them for B2B, B2C, customer banking, as well as their payment functions to allow them to compete in the market," he continued. "We essentially eliminate CapX for them to enter the markets and we activate all of those functions to allow them to enter the FinTech space, rather than just being a deposit-taking bank."

The conversation then turned to the Company's new channel partners. "We recently finalized a very large integration with Facilitapay, which gives us a reach into Latin America," shared Barone, before elaborating on the unique benefits of these systems. "The customer experience is widely accepted, the resellers and consultants have an immediate go-to-action plan, and for us the benefit is that we can directly activate corporate accounts or larger businesses that require a long-term solution."

To close the interview, Barone elaborated on the Company's goals for 2023 as the banking industry and the demand for innovative payment solutions continues to evolve and grow. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects.

To hear Massimo Barone's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8322159-smartcard-marketing-systems-inc-ai-runway-and-new-channel-partners-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB: SMKG):

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB: SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry Multi-Tenant E-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White-Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is a boutique technology company, providing Business Intelligence, Commerce Strategies and Digital Transformation with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for Banking, Enterprises and Retail e-Wallets offering Cross-border Payments, Blockchain Protocols, Crypto Issuing, Chatbot AI, NFT Minting, Tokenization, Digital ID-eKYC, Digital Automation Strategies with option for "License to Own" marketplace applications.

