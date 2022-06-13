Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMKG   US8316851026

SMART CARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC.

(SMKG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-06-13 am EDT
0.0298 USD   +35.45%
11:05aSmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc. Discusses OTCQB Uplisting and Expanding Partnerships with The Stock Day Podcast
NE
06/06SMARTCARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC (SMKG : OTCQB) is Pleased to Announce Entering a Joint Venture Partnership with Aces Group LLC, DBA: KanaCash, Africa
AQ
06/06Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc Announces Entering a Joint Venture Partnership with Aces Group LLC
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc. Discusses OTCQB Uplisting and Expanding Partnerships with The Stock Day Podcast

06/13/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc.(OTCQB: SMKG), an industry leader in specialized industry e-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. CEO of the Company, Massimo Barone, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a FinTech and PayTech company," shared Barone. "We commercialize industry applications and create a strategy for finance institutions, telecoms, and large enterprises," he continued. "We white label our solutions for those institutions and provide them with a customized strategy to help deploy them into the market."

"How do you enable tokenomic models for cryptocurrency offerings?", asked Copley. Barone provided a background on tokenomics and shared how it relates to the Company's wide offerings of solutions. "We have a portfolio of 22 marketplace technologies that allow you to utilize your tokens, while giving them life in the community with merchants and customers so that we can actually deliver a true tokenomics model."

"What can you tell us about the launch of Anypay.ph, and how does it relate to your ownership in XPAY World in Singapore?", asked Copley. "XPAY World is a PayTech company," explained Barone, adding that XPAY also provides payment acceptance and instruction. "We did a licensing deal with them and exchanged our portfolio of software for 7% minority interest in their company with a revenue share model going forward."

"The Philippines is one of the best markets for growth in this industry," continued Barone. "The Anypay.ph platform was developed to run and operate the licensing for micro merchants in the Philippines," he said. "It is an underserved market and there is the potential for almost one million merchants."

Copley then asked about the Company's AxePay expansion into Africa and Latin America. "We already had a footprint for 22 countries, which includes China, which is a rare model itself," said Barone. "In the recent months, we have created partnerships with Latin America and Africa, and have expanded now to over 60 countries."

"Now you're filing an S1 to become fully-reporting, correct?", asked Copley. "We finished our year-end audit," said Barone. "We went from OTC Pink compliant and have now graduated to the OTCQB," he shared. "Our next objective is the S1, which we will be filing in a few days," said Barone, adding that the Company hopes to list on the Nasdaq in the near future.

"We're very happy with everything going on in our wheelhouse, and our trajectory is going very strong and fast," said Barone. "We have multiple markets locked down and great partners," he shared. "SmartCard has a huge intellectual property portfolio, and those assets are being deployed through partners in multiple countries," said Barone. "I believe the trajectory of SmartCard's revenue will demonstrate the power of the investments we've made in all our intellectual property."

To hear entire the interview with Massimo Barone, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8101237-smartcard-marketing-systems-inc-discusses-otcqb-uplisting-and-expanding-partnerships-with-the-s

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB: SMKG):

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB: SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is a boutique technology company, providing Business Intelligence and Digital Transformation Strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for Banking, Enterprises and Retail e-Wallets offering Blockchain Protocols, Crypto Issuing, NFT Minting, Tokenization, Digital ID-eKYC, Digital Automation Strategies with "License to Own" marketplace applications.

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com 
or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com

We seek a safe harbour.

For additional enquiries connect with:

Dharmesh Vora
President Enterprise Solution
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
dvora@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

CEO, Massimo Barone
mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296
news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:
Stock Day Media
(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127507


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about SMART CARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC.
11:05aSmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc. Discusses OTCQB Uplisting and Expanding Partnerships ..
NE
06/06SMARTCARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC (SMK : OTCQB) is Pleased to Announce Entering a Joint Vent..
AQ
06/06Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc Announces Entering a Joint Venture Partnership with Ace..
CI
05/11Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc Offers in Payments Sector with RegTech and Embedded Ar..
CI
04/20SMARTCARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC. (SM : OTCQB) Payments Lab Completion and Sales Desk for S..
GL
04/20SMARTCARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC. (SM : OTCQB) Payments Lab Completion and Sales Desk for S..
GL
04/05SMARTCARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC (SMK : OTCQB) Releases The Ambassadors Partner Program Pri..
GL
03/18SMARTCARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC (SMK : OTCQB) Production Deployments In South East Asia, L..
AQ
03/18Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. Announces That Production Installations of Its Paytec..
CI
02/25SMARTCARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC (SMK : OTCQB), a Marketplace Technology Co. Creating Accel..
GL
More news
Chart SMART CARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Massimo J. N. Barone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Continelli President, Chief Operations Officer & Director
Michele Tasillo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lee Tang Chief Technology & Security Officer
Gina Lesley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART CARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC.-76.84%8
INTUIT INC.-40.73%107 533
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-10.40%59 729
ADYEN N.V.-42.26%43 494
LUFAX HOLDING LTD6.57%13 731
WORLDLINE-24.81%10 892