SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCQB:SMKG) Digital Asset Management Market 2022-2027: Growth, Outlook, Companies Share, Size and Forecast – Positioning the Company's OriginatorX For Strong Entry.

August 30th, 2022 New York, Ny USA

Noteworthy; The company is well positioned for entry in the Digital Assets Market with the OriginatorX Asset Tokenizing solution, which also allows for Crypto Coin Issuance on Ethereum and Algorand protocols.

Global Digital Asset Management Market Trends:

The escalating adoption of cloud-based services is among the primary factors driving the digital asset management market. Besides this, the elevating demand for these solutions in workflow collaboration, automation, improving digital content, maintaining the transparency of operations, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, digital asset management offers various benefits, including real-time access to content, risk reduction of organizational data, asset misuse, user-friendly interface, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing popularity of digitization across industry verticals is also catalyzing the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), face recognition services, etc., that offer higher scalability, improved access, and enhanced operational speeds is expected to bolster the digital asset management market in the coming year

Massimo Barone the CEO of SMKG stated we made a bold move by undertaking to develop the OriginatorX and NFTLimitedSeries marketplaces and Issuing platforms with the complete end-to-end ecosystem of our Fintech and Paytech platforms with embedded payments.

The entry into the Digital Assets, Equity, Patents or Debt tokenization creates a new entire sector of growth of which we are ready for.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB: SMKG):

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industrye-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is a boutique technology company, providing Business Intelligence and Digital Transformation Strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for Banking, Enterprises and Retail e-Wallets offering Blockchain Protocols, Crypto Issuing, NFT Minting, Tokenization, Digital ID-e-KYC, Digital Automation Strategies with License to Own marketplace applications.



For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com

