Smart City Development : Announcement

SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

智 城 發 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8268)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Smart City Development Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held at 11 Floor, Nanyang Plaza, 57 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 12 August 2022 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the first quarterly results of the Company and it's subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 June 2022 and considering the declaration and payment of an interim dividend, if applicable, and transacting any other business.

Smart City Development Holdings Limited

Hung Kenneth

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 July 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Hung Kenneth and Ms. Lau Po Yee as executive Directors; Mr. Wong Yuk Lun Alan, Mr. Lam Wai Hung and Ms. Au Shui Ming Anna as independent non-executive Directors.

