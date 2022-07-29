Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Smart City Development Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    8268   KYG8211U1040

SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8268)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.6800 HKD    0.00%
Smart City Development : Announcement

07/29/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

智 城 發 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8268)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Smart City Development Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held at 11 Floor, Nanyang Plaza, 57 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 12 August 2022 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the first quarterly results of the Company and it's subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 June 2022 and considering the declaration and payment of an interim dividend, if applicable, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Smart City Development Holdings Limited

Hung Kenneth

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 July 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Hung Kenneth and Ms. Lau Po Yee as executive Directors; Mr. Wong Yuk Lun Alan, Mr. Lam Wai Hung and Ms. Au Shui Ming Anna as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at www.smartcity-d.com.

Disclaimer

Smart City Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 03:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
