Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Smart City Development Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8268   KYG8211U1040

SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8268)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/03
0.51 HKD   -1.92%
09/03SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT : Governace Report
PU
08/19SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT : Announcement
PU
08/19SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT : Circular
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smart City Development : Governace Report

09/03/2021 | 10:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

智城 發展 控股 有限公司

SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code : 8268

Environmental, Social and

Governance Report 2021

Content

ABOUT THE REPORT

2

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

2

REPORTING PRINCIPLES

2

ESG GOVERNANCE

2

INFORMATION AND FEEDBACK

2

ESG RESPONSIBILITY MANAGEMENT

3

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

3

MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT

4

PROTECTING OUR ENVIRONMENT

5

ENVIRONMENTAL PRINCIPLE

5

EMISSION TREATMENT

5

RESOURCES CONSERVATION

6

RESPONDING TO CLIMATE CHANGE

6

CARING ABOUT OUR EMPLOYEES

8

EMPLOYMENT AND WELFARE

8

HEALTH AND SAFETY

9

TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT

10

OPERATING PRACTICES

11

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

11

QUALITY ASSURANCE

11

CUSTOMERS' INFORMATION PROTECTION

11

ANTI-CORRUPTION

12

CONTRIBUTING TO OUR COMMUNITY

13

APPENDIX 1: KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

14

APPENDIX 2: CONTENT INDEX OF ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND

16

GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE

Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021 1

About The Report

Smart City Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group" or "We") are pleased to present the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, which summarises the efforts and achievements made by the Group in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. For the details of corporate governance, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report of the Group's Annual Report 2021.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ESG Report focuses on the environmental and social performance of the businesses of the Group mainly in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and Macau during the period from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 (the "Year"); while environmental Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") cover the Group's business as a contractor in the building industry providing building construction works, electrical and mechanical engineering works, and alterations, addition, renovation, refurbishment and fitting out works. The Group will continue to develop strategies to enhance its performance in the environmental realm and to disclose relevant information in sustainable development.

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

The ESG Report was prepared in accordance with the "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" under Appendix 20 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX").

REPORTING PRINCIPLES

The content of the ESG Report is determined through stakeholder engagement processes, which includes identifying ESG-related issues, collecting and reviewing the management and stakeholders' opinions, assessing the relevance of the issues and preparing and validating the information reported. The ESG Report covers the key issues concerned by different stakeholders.

Quantitative environmental and social KPIs are disclosed in the ESG Report so that stakeholders are able to have a comprehensive understanding of the Group's ESG performance. Information of the standards, methodologies, references and source of key emission and conversion factors used on these KPIs are stated wherever appropriate. In order to enhance and maintain comparability of ESG performances between years, the Group has strived to adopt consistent reporting and calculation methodologies as far as reasonably practicable. For any changes in methodologies and specific standards, the Group has presented and explained in detail in corresponding sections. The Group will continue to adopt consistent methodologies as far as reasonably practicable in the future, in case of any changes that could affect a meaningful comparison of the KPIs between years.

ESG GOVERNANCE

The Group considers good ESG governance as an integral part of the sustainable growth of enterprises. The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company thereby bears the primary responsibilities for formulating the Group's short-term and long-term ESG strategies, and continually oversees and reviews the implementation of ESG policies, so as to strengthen the Group's ESG system and minimise related risks. The Board has delegated an authority to carry out sustainable development measures and ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

INFORMATION AND FEEDBACK

Your opinions on the Group's ESG performance are highly valued. Should you have any advice or suggestions, please feel free to contact the Company through info@smartcity-d.com.

2 Smart City Development Holdings Limited

ESG Responsibility Management

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

The Group deeply understands the importance of close communication with stakeholders. The preparation of the ESG Report, which included the participation of different stakeholders, has helped us to review our current management on the environmental and social performance, and has also served as a basis for the formulation of our sustainability strategies. In order to understand the stakeholders' expectations and requirements, the Group has established various channels to collect opinions regarding our ESG performance and to address their reasonable expectations.

Means of Communication and

Stakeholders

Expectations and Requirements

Response

Government and Regulators

Compliance with national policies,

Regular information reporting

laws and regulations

Regular meetings with regulators

Support for local economic growth

Dedicated reports

Drive local employment

Examination and inspection

Tax payment in full and on time

Construction safety

Shareholders

Returns

General meetings

Compliant operation

Announcements

Growth in corporate value

Email, telephone communication and

Information transparency and

company website

effective communication

Dedicated reports

Site visits

Business Partners

Operation with integrity

Review and appraisal meetings

Equal Rivalry

Business communication

Performance of contracts

Exchange and discussion

Mutual benefit and win-win result

Engagement and cooperation

Customers

High-quality construction projects

Customer service center and hotlines

and services

Customer feedback surveys

Health and safety

Customer communication meetings

Performance of contracts

Social Media Platforms

Operation with integrity

Calling for feedback

Environment

Compliant emissions

Communication with local

Energy conservation and emission

environmental departments

reduction

Communication with the locals

Ecosystem protection

ESG Reporting

Investigations and inspections

Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021 3

ESG Responsibility Management

Means of Communication and

Stakeholders

Expectations and Requirements

Response

Industry

Establishment of industry standards

Participation in industry forums

Driving industry development

Visits and inspections

Employees

Protection of rights

Employee communication meetings

Occupational health and safety

House journal and intranet

Remunerations and benefits

Employee mailbox

Career development

Training and workshops

Humanity care

Employee activities

Communities and the Public

Improvement in community

Company website

environment

Company announcements

Participation in charity

Interview with media

Information transparency

Social media platforms

MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT

With the opinions and information collected from stakeholders through various channels, the Group has a better understanding on the ESG-related issues concerned by the stakeholders. The Group has also gathered the management's view on ESG-related issues through questionnaires. The information gathered, after being analysed along with materiality maps provided by well-known external institutions1 and professional opinions from third-party professionals, helped the Group identify and prioritize ESG issues which are concerned by stakeholders and are highly related to the Group's business.

Aspects

Material Issues

Environment

Environmental Impacts

Opportunities in Green Building

Labour Practices

Employee Health & Safety

Operating Practices

Product Quality & Safety

Privacy & Data Security

Anti-corruption

1The materiality maps referenced in the materiality assessment include the ESG Industry Materiality Map and the SASB Materiality Map produced respectively by MSCI and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

4 Smart City Development Holdings Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smart City Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 02:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
09/03SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT : Governace Report
PU
08/19SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT : Announcement
PU
08/19SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT : Circular
PU
08/12Smart City Development Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Firs..
CI
08/10Richard Kwok entered into an agreement to acquire a 85.7% stake in Beijing Ch..
CI
07/29SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT : Announcement
PU
07/19SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT : Announcement
PU
07/15SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT : Winners Named in IDC Government Insights' Fourth Annual..
AQ
07/08MARKET CHATTER : South Korea's Moon, Dutch Prime Minister Pledge to Push Coopera..
MT
06/25SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT : Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 618 M 79,5 M 79,5 M
Net income 2021 9,86 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net cash 2021 79,2 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 102 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,05x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Smart City Development Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Hung Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Ngan Mei Li Administration Manager
Yuk Lun Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Hung Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Shui Ming Au Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART CITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED39.73%13
VINCI12.02%63 263
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.01%33 733
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED30.99%32 430
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.75%22 175
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.31%22 158