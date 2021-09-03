Smart City Development : Governace Report

About The Report

Smart City Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group" or "We") are pleased to present the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, which summarises the efforts and achievements made by the Group in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. For the details of corporate governance, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report of the Group's Annual Report 2021.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ESG Report focuses on the environmental and social performance of the businesses of the Group mainly in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and Macau during the period from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 (the "Year"); while environmental Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") cover the Group's business as a contractor in the building industry providing building construction works, electrical and mechanical engineering works, and alterations, addition, renovation, refurbishment and fitting out works. The Group will continue to develop strategies to enhance its performance in the environmental realm and to disclose relevant information in sustainable development.

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

The ESG Report was prepared in accordance with the "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" under Appendix 20 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX").

REPORTING PRINCIPLES

The content of the ESG Report is determined through stakeholder engagement processes, which includes identifying ESG-related issues, collecting and reviewing the management and stakeholders' opinions, assessing the relevance of the issues and preparing and validating the information reported. The ESG Report covers the key issues concerned by different stakeholders.

Quantitative environmental and social KPIs are disclosed in the ESG Report so that stakeholders are able to have a comprehensive understanding of the Group's ESG performance. Information of the standards, methodologies, references and source of key emission and conversion factors used on these KPIs are stated wherever appropriate. In order to enhance and maintain comparability of ESG performances between years, the Group has strived to adopt consistent reporting and calculation methodologies as far as reasonably practicable. For any changes in methodologies and specific standards, the Group has presented and explained in detail in corresponding sections. The Group will continue to adopt consistent methodologies as far as reasonably practicable in the future, in case of any changes that could affect a meaningful comparison of the KPIs between years.

ESG GOVERNANCE

The Group considers good ESG governance as an integral part of the sustainable growth of enterprises. The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company thereby bears the primary responsibilities for formulating the Group's short-term and long-term ESG strategies, and continually oversees and reviews the implementation of ESG policies, so as to strengthen the Group's ESG system and minimise related risks. The Board has delegated an authority to carry out sustainable development measures and ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

INFORMATION AND FEEDBACK

Your opinions on the Group's ESG performance are highly valued. Should you have any advice or suggestions, please feel free to contact the Company through info@smartcity-d.com.