Smart City Development : Governace Report

About The Report

Smart City Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group" or "We") are pleased to present the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report (the "ESG Report"), which summarises the efforts and achievements made by the Group in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. For the details of corporate governance, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report of the Group's Annual Report 2022.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ESG Report focuses on the environmental and social performance of the businesses of the Group mainly in Hong Kong and Macau during the period from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022 (the "Year"); while environmental Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") cover the Group's business as a contractor in the building industry providing building construction works, electrical and mechanical engineering works, and alterations, addition, renovation, refurbishment and fitting out works which contributes a substantial portion of net assets of the Group. Compare with the ESG Report of the financial year ended 31 March 2021, this ESG Report does not cover the business in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") due to the disposal of Beijing Chang-de Architectural & Decoration Co., Limited ("Beijing Chang-de") by the Group during the Year. The Group will continue to develop strategies to enhance its performance in the environmental realm and to disclose relevant information in sustainable development.

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

The ESG Report is prepared in accordance with the "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" ("ESG Guide") under Appendix 20 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX").

REPORTING PRINCIPLES

The ESG Report adheres to the ESG Reporting Principles set out in the ESG Guide, including materiality, quantitative and consistency. Details are illustrated as follows:

Materiality

The content of the ESG Report is determined through stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment processes, which include identifying ESG-related issues, collecting and reviewing the management and stakeholders' opinions, assessing the relevance of the issues and preparing and validating the information reported. The ESG Report covers the key issues concerned by different stakeholders.

Quantitative

Quantitative environmental and social KPIs are disclosed in the ESG Report so that stakeholders are able to have a comprehensive understanding of the Group's ESG performance. Information on the standards, methodologies, references and sources of key emission and conversion factors used on these KPIs are stated wherever appropriate.