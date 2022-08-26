Smart City Development : Governace Report

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Stock Code : 8268
Environmental, Social and
Governance Report 2022
Content
ABOUT THE REPORT
2
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2
REPORTING FRAMEWORK
2
REPORTING PRINCIPLES
2
INFORMATION AND FEEDBACK
3
ESG RESPONSIBILITY MANAGEMENT
4
ESG GOVERNANCE
4
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
4
MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT
6
PROTECTING OUR ENVIRONMENT
7
ENVIRONMENTAL PRINCIPLE
7
EMISSION TREATMENT
8
RESOURCES CONSERVATION
9
RESPONDING TO CLIMATE CHANGE
10
CARING ABOUT OUR EMPLOYEES
11
EMPLOYMENT AND WELFARE
11
HEALTH AND SAFETY
12
TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT
13
OPERATING PRACTICES
14
SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
14
QUALITY ASSURANCE
15
CUSTOMERS' INFORMATION PROTECTION AND
15
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS
ANTI-CORRUPTION
16
CONTRIBUTING TO OUR COMMUNITY
17
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
18
APPENDIX 1: CONTENT INDEX OF ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND
22
GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE
Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2022 1
About The Report
Smart City Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group" or "We") are pleased to present the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report (the "ESG Report"), which summarises the efforts and achievements made by the Group in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. For the details of corporate governance, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report of the Group's Annual Report 2022.
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The ESG Report focuses on the environmental and social performance of the businesses of the Group mainly in Hong Kong and Macau during the period from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022 (the "Year"); while environmental Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") cover the Group's business as a contractor in the building industry providing building construction works, electrical and mechanical engineering works, and alterations, addition, renovation, refurbishment and fitting out works which contributes a substantial portion of net assets of the Group. Compare with the ESG Report of the financial year ended 31 March 2021, this ESG Report does not cover the business in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") due to the disposal of Beijing Chang-de Architectural & Decoration Co., Limited ("BeijingChang-de") by the Group during the Year. The Group will continue to develop strategies to enhance its performance in the environmental realm and to disclose relevant information in sustainable development.
REPORTING FRAMEWORK
The ESG Report is prepared in accordance with the "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" ("ESG Guide") under Appendix 20 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX").
REPORTING PRINCIPLES
The ESG Report adheres to the ESG Reporting Principles set out in the ESG Guide, including materiality, quantitative and consistency. Details are illustrated as follows:
Materiality
The content of the ESG Report is determined through stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment processes, which include identifying ESG-related issues, collecting and reviewing the management and stakeholders' opinions, assessing the relevance of the issues and preparing and validating the information reported. The ESG Report covers the key issues concerned by different stakeholders.
Quantitative
Quantitative environmental and social KPIs are disclosed in the ESG Report so that stakeholders are able to have a comprehensive understanding of the Group's ESG performance. Information on the standards, methodologies, references and sources of key emission and conversion factors used on these KPIs are stated wherever appropriate.
2 Smart City Development Holdings Limited
About The Report
Consistency
In order to enhance and maintain comparability of ESG performances between years, the Group has strived to adopt consistent reporting and calculation methodologies as far as reasonably practicable. Any changes in methodologies and specific standards have been presented and explained in detail in corresponding sections. The Group will continue to adopt consistent methodologies as far as reasonably practicable in the future, in case of any changes that could affect a meaningful comparison of the KPIs between years.
INFORMATION AND FEEDBACK
Your opinions on the Group's ESG performance are highly valued. Should you have any advice or suggestions, please feel free to contact the Company through info@smartcity-d.com.
Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2022 3
ESG Responsibility Management
ESG GOVERNANCE
The Group believes that excellent ESG governance is critical to mobilising the Group toward sustainable development and bringing long-term returns to its stakeholders. The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company thereby takes full accountability to identify and evaluate the ESG and climate-related issues and risks, oversee and review the Group's short-term and long-term ESG strategies and targets, and ensure ESG risk management is put in place effectively. The Board has delegated authority to implement sustainable operation practices and ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations. The Board has understood the Group's annual ESG highlights and risks and monitored the formulation of the ESG Report in order to ensure its quality meets the requirements of the Board.
The Board is responsible for prioritising ESG issues by executing the stakeholder engagement process. In order to facilitate the prioritisation of ESG issues, the Board has appointed third-party ESG consultants to conduct a materiality assessment through internal stakeholder surveys. The issues that are likely to influence our stakeholders and businesses are regarded as material issues. The Board is well-informed about the results and concludes the material ESG issues. The Board shall continually review the engagement channels and keep abreast of stakeholders' expectations.
The Board shall continue to seek opportunities to improve its ESG performance and set and review goals with reference to the Group's material issues identified. The Board shall share the annual ESG achievements and target meeting progress with stakeholders through the ESG Report.
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
The Group deeply understands the importance of close communication with stakeholders. The preparation of the ESG Report, which includes the participation of different stakeholders, has helped us to review our current management on the environmental and social performance and has also served as a basis for the formulation of our sustainability strategies. In order to understand the stakeholders' expectations and requirements, the Group has established various channels to collect opinions regarding our ESG performance and to address their reasonable expectations.
Means of Communication and
Stakeholders
Expectations and Requirements
Response
Government and Regulators
•
Compliance with national policies,
•
Regular information reporting
laws and regulations
•
Regular meetings with regulators
•
Support for local economic growth
•
Dedicated reports
•
Drive local employment
•
Examination and inspection
•
Tax payment in full and on time
•
Construction safety
Shareholders
•
Returns
•
General meetings
•
Compliant operation
•
Announcements
•
Growth in corporate value
•
Email, telephone communication and
•
Information transparency and
company website
effective communication
•
Dedicated report
•
Site visits
4 Smart City Development Holdings Limited
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Smart City Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 02:30:02 UTC.