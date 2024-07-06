Protecting Our Environment

環境保護

ENVIRONMENTAL PRINCIPLE 環境原則

The Group recognises the importance of environmental protection 本集團深明保護環境的重要性，致力於業務

and is committed to embedding corporate responsibility into its 營運過程中履行企業責任。本集團已成立安

business operation. A Safety and Environmental Department, 全及環保部門，負責確保項目符合環境規例

which is responsible for ensuring environmental compliance and 及妥善實施環境保護措施。作為建築行業的

proper implementation of environmental protection measures in 承建商，我們一直嚴格遵守建築行業適用的

the projects, has been established by the Group. As a contractor in 環境相關法律及規例，務求盡量減少對環境

the building industry, we have been operating in strict compliance 的影響。展望未來，本集團擬繼續遵守相關

with the environment-related laws and regulations applicable to 環境法律及規例，確保不會發生重大環境事

the building industry, so as to minimise the environmental impacts. 故。

Looking forward, the Group looks to maintain its compliance with

relevant environmental laws and regulations, as well as make sure

there are no occurrences of major environmental incidents.

The Group has always put a high priority on environmental 本集團一向高度重視環保。為此，本集團的

protection. With that in mind, regular on-site environmental 環境委員會（包括各分包商代表）定期舉行地