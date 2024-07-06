Contents
目錄
ABOUT THE REPORT
2
關於本報告
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2
報告範圍
REPORTING FRAMEWORK
2
報告框架
REPORTING PRINCIPLES
2
報告原則
INFORMATION AND FEEDBACK
3
資料與反饋
ESG RESPONSIBILITY MANAGEMENT
4
ESG責任管理
ESG GOVERNANCE
4
ESG管治
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
5
持份者參與
MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT
8
重要性評估
PROTECTING OUR ENVIRONMENT
9
環境保護
ENVIRONMENTAL PRINCIPLE
9
環境原則
EMISSION TREATMENT
11
排放物處理
RESOURCES CONSERVATION
13
節約資源
RESPONDING TO CLIMATE CHANGE
14
應對氣候變化
CARING ABOUT OUR EMPLOYEES
16
關愛僱員
EMPLOYMENT AND WELFARE
16
僱傭及福利
HEALTH AND SAFETY
18
健康及安全
TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT
20
培訓及發展
OPERATING PRACTICES
21
營運慣例
SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
21
供應鏈管理
QUALITY ASSURANCE
22
質量保證
CUSTOMERS' INFORMATION PROTECTION AND
23
客戶資料保護及知識產權
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS
ANTI-CORRUPTION
24
反貪污
CONTRIBUTING TO OUR COMMUNITY
25
貢獻社區
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
28
關鍵績效指標
APPENDIX 1: CONTENT INDEX OF ENVIRONMENTAL,
32
附錄一︰《環境、社會及
SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE
管治報告指引》的內容索引
智城發展控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2024
1
About the Report
關於本報告
Smart City Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its
智城發展控股有限公司（「本公司」）及其附屬公
subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group" or "We") are
司（統稱「本集團」或「我們」）欣然提呈環境、社
pleased to present the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")
會及管治（「ESG」）報告（「ESG報告」）。ESG報告
Report (the "ESG Report"), which summarises the efforts and
概述本集團在企業社會責任及可持續發展方
achievements made by the Group in corporate social responsibility
面所付出的努力和獲得的成就。有關企業管
and sustainable development. For the details of corporate
治的詳細資料，請參閱本集團二零二四年年
governance, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report of the
報內的企業管治報告。
Group's Annual Report 2024.
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The ESG Report focuses on the environmental and social performance of the businesses of the Group mainly in Hong Kong and Macau during the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 (the "Year"); while environmental Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") cover the Group's business as a contractor in the building industry providing building construction works, electrical and mechanical engineering works, and alterations, addition, renovation, refurbishment and fitting out works which contributes a substantial portion of net assets of the Group. The Group will continue to develop strategies to enhance its performance in the environmental realm and to disclose relevant information in sustainable development.
報告範圍
ESG報告主要集中本集團於香港及澳門的業 務，闡述於二零二三年四月一日至二零二四
年三月三十一日期間（「本年度」）的環境及社會 表現；環境關鍵績效指標（「關鍵績效指標」）則
涵蓋本集團從事建築行業承建商且貢獻大部 份本集團資產淨值的業務，即提供樓宇建造 工程、機電工程，以及改建、增建、翻修、 整修及裝修工程。本集團將繼續制定策略， 以提升環境領域的表現及披露可持續發展的 相關資料。
REPORTING FRAMEWORK
報告框架
The ESG Report is prepared in accordance with the "Environmental,
ESG報告乃根據香港聯合交易所有限公司（「香
Social and Governance Reporting Guide" ("ESG Guide") under
港聯交所」）GEM證券上市規則附錄C2《環境、
Appendix C2 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM
社會及管治報告指引》（「ESG指引」）編製。
of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX").
REPORTING PRINCIPLES
報告原則
The ESG Report adheres to the ESG Reporting Principles set out in
ESG報告遵守ESG指引所載ESG匯報原則，包
the ESG Guide, including materiality, quantitative and consistency. 括重要性、量化及一致性。詳情闡述如下： Details are illustrated as follows:
Materiality
重要性
The content of the ESG Report is determined through stakeholder
ESG報告內容乃透過持份者參與及重要性評估
engagement and materiality assessment processes, which include
流程釐定，當中包括識別ESG相關事宜、收集
identifying ESG-related issues, collecting and reviewing the
及審視管理層及持份者的意見、評估事宜是
management and stakeholders' opinions, assessing the relevance of
否相關，以及編製及核證報告資料。ESG報告
the issues and preparing and validating the information reported. The
涵蓋各持份者關注的重點事宜。
ESG Report covers the key issues concerned by different stakeholders.
2
Smart City Development Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2024
About the Report
關於本報告
Quantitative
Quantitative environmental and social KPIs are disclosed in the ESG Report so that stakeholders are able to have a comprehensive understanding of the Group's ESG performance. Information on the standards, methodologies, references and source of key emission and conversion factors used on these KPIs are stated wherever appropriate.
量化
經量化的環境及社會關鍵績效指標會於ESG報 告中披露，讓持份者全面了解本集團的ESG表 現。有關該等關鍵績效指標所用的準則、方 法、參考以及主要排放因子及換算係數來源 的資料已適當註明。
Consistency
一致性
In order to enhance and maintain comparability of ESG performances
為提高及維持各年度ESG表現的可比較性，本
between years, the Group has strived to adopt consistent reporting
集團致力在合理切實可行情況下採用貫徹一
and calculation methodologies as far as reasonably practicable. 致的呈報及計算方法。方法及特定準則的任
Any changes in methodologies and specific standards have been
何轉變均已於相應章節呈列及詳細闡述。本
presented and explained in detail in corresponding sections. The
集團未來將繼續在合理切實可行情況下採用
Group will continue to adopt consistent methodologies as far as
貫徹一致的方法，以免出現任何轉變而影響
reasonably practicable in the future, in case of any changes that
各年度關鍵績效指標的有效比較。
could affect a meaningful comparison of the KPIs between years.
INFORMATION AND FEEDBACK
資料與反饋
Your opinions on the Group's ESG performance are highly valued.
本集團高度重視 閣下對本集團ESG表現的意
Should you have any advice or suggestions, please feel free to
見。如 閣下有任何建議或提議，歡迎電郵
contact the Company through info@smartcity-d.com.
至info@smartcity-d.com與本公司聯繫。
智城發展控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2024
3
ESG Responsibility Management
E S G 責任管理
ESG GOVERNANCE
The Group believes that excellent ESG governance is critical to mobilising the Group toward sustainable development and bringing long-term returns to its stakeholders. The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company thereby takes full accountability to identify and evaluate the ESG and climate-related issues and risks, oversee and review the Group's short-term and long-term ESG strategies and targets, and ensure ESG risk management is put in place effectively. The Board has delegated authority to implement sustainable operation practices and ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations. The Board has understood the Group's annual ESG highlights and risks and monitored the formulation of the ESG Report in order to ensure its quality meets the requirements of the Board.
ESG管治
本集團相信卓越的ESG管治對引領本集團邁向 可持續發展及為其持份者帶來長期回報而言 尤關重要。因此，本公司董事會（「董事會」） 全權負責識別及評估ESG及氣候相關事宜及風 險、監督及檢討本集團短期與長期ESG策略及 目標，並確保ESG風險管理有效實施。董事會 已授權實施可持續營運慣例及確保遵守相關 法律及規例。董事會已了解本集團的年度ESG 摘要及風險，並監察ESG報告的編製，以確保 其質素符合董事會的要求。
The Board is responsible for prioritising ESG issues by executing
董事會負責透過執行持份者參與流程，為ESG
the stakeholder engagement process. In order to facilitate the
事宜排列優次。為方便釐定ESG事宜的優次排
prioritisation of ESG issues, the Board has appointed third-party ESG
序，董事會已委聘第三方ESG顧問進行重要性
consultants to conduct a materiality assessment. The issues that are
評估。可能對我們的持份者及業務構成影響
likely to influence our stakeholders and businesses are regarded
的事宜會被視為重要議題。董事會充分知悉
as material issues. The Board is well-informed about the results
結果並總結重要ESG議題。董事會將持續審視
and concludes the material ESG issues. The Board shall continually
參與渠道，時刻關注持份者的期望。
review the engagement channels and keep abreast of stakeholders'
expectations.
The Board shall continue to seek opportunities to improve its ESG
董事會將繼續尋求機會改善ESG表現，並根據
performance and set and review goals with reference to the Group's
所識別的本集團重要議題訂立與檢討目標。
material issues identified. The Board shall share the annual ESG
董事會將透過ESG報告與持份者分享達成年度
achievements and target meeting progress with stakeholders through
ESG成就與目標的進度。
the ESG Report.
4
Smart City Development Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2024
ESG Responsibility Management
ESG 責任管理
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
The Group deeply understands the importance of close communication with stakeholders. The preparation of the ESG Report, which includes the participation of different stakeholders, has helped us to review our current management on the environmental and social performance and has also served as a basis for the formulation of our sustainability strategies. In order to understand the stakeholders' expectations and requirements, the Group has established various channels to collect opinions regarding our ESG performance and to address their reasonable expectations.
持份者參與
本集團深明與持份者保持密切溝通的重要 性。ESG報告的編製涉及不同持份者的參與， 有助我們檢討目前對環境及社會表現的管 理，並為制定可持續發展策略奠定基礎。為 了解持份者的期望及要求，本集團設有不同 渠道收集持份者對我們ESG表現的意見，藉此 回應他們的合理期望。
Means of Communication and
Stakeholders
Expectations and Requirements
Response
持份者
期望及要求
溝通及回應方式
Government and Regulators
•
Compliance with national policies,
•
Regular information reporting
laws and regulations
•
Regular meetings with regulators
•
Support for local economic growth •
Dedicated reports
•
Drive local employment
•
Examination and inspection
• Tax payment in full and on time
•
Construction safety
政府及監管機構
•
符合國家政策、法律及規例
•
定期匯報資訊
•
支持當地經濟增長
•
定期與監管機構會面
•
推動當地就業
•
專案報告
•
按時繳足稅項
•
檢視及審查
•
安全建設
Shareholders
•
Returns
•
General meetings
•
Compliant operation
•
Announcements
• Growth in corporate value
•
Email, telephone communication
•
Information transparency and
and company website
effective communication
•
Dedicated report
•
Site visits
股東
•
收益回報
•
股東大會
•
合規營運
•
公司公告
•
企業價值增長
•
電郵、電話通訊及公司網站
•
資訊透明及有效溝通
•
專案報告
•
實地視察
智城發展控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2024
5
ESG Responsibility Management
ESG 責任管理
Means of Communication and
Stakeholders
Expectations and Requirements
Response
持份者
期望及要求
溝通及回應方式
Business Partners
•
Operation with integrity
•
Review and appraisal meetings
•
Equal Rivalry
•
Business communication
•
Performance of contracts
•
Exchange and discussion
• Mutual benefit and win-win result
•
Engagement and cooperation
業務夥伴
•
誠信經營
•
檢討及評估會議
•
公平競爭
•
商務通訊
•
履行合約
•
交流討論
•
互惠互利
•
洽談合作
Customers
•
High-quality construction projects
•
Customer service centre and
and services
hotlines
•
Health and safety
•
Customer feedback surveys
•
Performance of contracts
•
Customer communication
•
Operation with integrity
meetings
•
Social Media Platforms
•
Calling for feedback
客戶
•
優質建造項目及服務
•
客戶服務中心及熱線
•
健康及安全
•
客戶意見調查
•
履行合約
•
客戶通訊會議
•
誠信經營
•
社交媒體平台
•
徵求意見
Environment
•
Compliant emissions
•
Communication with local
• Energy conservation and emission
environmental departments
reduction
•
Communication with the locals
•
Ecosystem protection
•
Reporting
•
Investigations and inspections
環境
•
合規排放
•
與當地環境部門溝通
•
節約能源及減少排放
•
與當地居民溝通
•
保護生態系統
•
報告
•
調查及檢查
6
Smart City Development Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2024
ESG Responsibility Management
ESG 責任管理
Means of Communication and
Stakeholders
Expectations and Requirements
Response
持份者
期望及要求
溝通及回應方式
Industry
•
Establishment of industry standards •
Participation in industry forums
•
Driving industry development
•
Visits and inspections
行業
•
設立行業準則
•
參與行業相關論壇
•
推動行業發展
•
視察及檢查
Employees
•
Protection of rights
•
Employee communication
• Occupational health and safety
meetings
•
Remunerations and benefits
•
House journal and intranet
•
Career development
•
Employee mailbox
•
Humanity care
•
Training and workshops
•
Employee activities
僱員
•
保障權利
•
僱員通訊會議
•
職業健康及安全
•
內部刊物及內聯網
•
薪酬及福利
•
僱員郵箱
•
事業發展
•
培訓及工作坊
•
關愛僱員
•
僱員活動
Communities and the Public
•
Improvement in community
•
Company website
environment
•
Announcements
•
Participation in charity
•
Interview with media
•
Information transparency
•
Social media platforms
社區及公眾
•
改善社區環境
•
公司網站
•
熱心公益
•
公司公告
•
資訊透明
•
與媒體面談
•
社交媒體平台
智城發展控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2024
7
ESG Responsibility Management
ESG 責任管理
MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT
With the opinions and information collected from stakeholders through various channels, the Group has a better understanding of the ESG-related issues concerned by the stakeholders. From time to time, the Group will also gather the stakeholder's view on ESG- related issues through questionnaires. The information gathered, after being analysed along with professional opinions from third- party professionals, helped the Group identify and prioritise ESG issues which are concerned by stakeholders and are highly related to the Group's business.
重要性評估
本集團透過不同渠道收集持份者的意見及資 料，從而對持份者關注的ESG相關事宜有較透 徹的了解。本集團會不時透過問卷調查收集 持份者對於ESG相關議題的看法。所收集的資 料經過分析，並結合第三方專業人士的專業 意見，有助本集團識別及優先處理持份者所 關注與本集團業務密切相關的ESG事宜。
Aspects
Material Issues
層面
重要議題
Environment
Environmental Compliance
Waste Management
環境
環境合規
廢棄物管理
Labour Practices
Employment Compliance
Occupational Health and Safety
Training and Education
勞工慣例
僱傭合規
職業健康及安全
培訓及教育
Operating Practices
Quality Management
Information Security
Customer Privacy Protection
Anti-corruption
營運慣例
質量管理
資訊安全
客戶私隱保護
反貪污
8
Smart City Development Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2024
Protecting Our Environment
環境保護
ENVIRONMENTAL PRINCIPLE
環境原則
The Group recognises the importance of environmental protection
本集團深明保護環境的重要性，致力於業務
and is committed to embedding corporate responsibility into its
營運過程中履行企業責任。本集團已成立安
business operation. A Safety and Environmental Department,
全及環保部門，負責確保項目符合環境規例
which is responsible for ensuring environmental compliance and
及妥善實施環境保護措施。作為建築行業的
proper implementation of environmental protection measures in
承建商，我們一直嚴格遵守建築行業適用的
the projects, has been established by the Group. As a contractor in
環境相關法律及規例，務求盡量減少對環境
the building industry, we have been operating in strict compliance
的影響。展望未來，本集團擬繼續遵守相關
with the environment-related laws and regulations applicable to
環境法律及規例，確保不會發生重大環境事
the building industry, so as to minimise the environmental impacts.
故。
Looking forward, the Group looks to maintain its compliance with
relevant environmental laws and regulations, as well as make sure
there are no occurrences of major environmental incidents.
The Group has always put a high priority on environmental
本集團一向高度重視環保。為此，本集團的
protection. With that in mind, regular on-site environmental
環境委員會（包括各分包商代表）定期舉行地
management meetings are held by the Group's Environmental
盤環境管理會議，會上將討論及檢討管理制
Committee, which includes representatives from sub-contractors.度相關的環境及地盤衞生事宜和地盤工作表
Environmental and site hygiene issues regarding the management
現，以便有效控制建造工程對環境造成的影
system as well as on-site performance will be discussed and reviewed
響。本集團於旗下其中一個建築地盤的相關
in order to effectively control the environmental impacts caused by
會議上，確認有關地盤及建築應符合綠建環
construction work during the meetings. In one of such meetings for
評認證。綠建環評認證則為一種基於評估的
one of the Group's construction sites, the Group has confirmed that
認證體系，旨在減少建築物對環境的影響。
the site and construction should comply with BEAM Plus certification,
an assessment-based certification system which aims to reduce the
environmental impacts of buildings.
During the Year, the Group was not aware of any non-compliance
於本年度，本集團並不知悉任何違反環境相
with environmental-related laws and regulations.
關法律及規例的情況。
智城發展控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2024
9
