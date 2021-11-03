Log in
    SEB   CA83172K1030

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC.

(SEB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/02 05:00:00 pm
0.22 CAD   -2.22%
10:35a2021 Third Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
10:35a2021 Third Quarter Financial Statements
PU
10:15aSEB Reports Results for Third Quarter 2021 6 Quarters of Positive EBITDA
PU
2021 Third Quarter Financial Statements

11/03/2021 | 10:35am EDT
Smart Employee Benefits Inc.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021

Management's Responsibility

To the Shareholders of Smart Employee Benefits Inc.:

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements ("FS"), including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and ensuring that all information in the corresponding Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is consistent with the FS. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.

In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the FS, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded, and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information.

The Board of Directors is composed primarily of Directors who are neither Management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing Management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the FS and MD&A. The Board fulfills these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by Management and discussing relevant matters with Management and external auditors. The Board is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditor.

MNP LLP, the independent firm of Chartered Professional Accountants which has been appointed as auditors of the Company's Annual Consolidated Financial Statements, has neither reviewed nor audited these FS.

November 1, 2021

"John McKimm"

"Tim Beaulieu"

__________________________

__________________________

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Smart Employee Benefits Inc.

Table of Contents

For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021

Pages

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ................................................

4

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency ..............

5-6

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss .....................

7

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ..........................................................

8

Notes to Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ...............................................

9-47

Smart Employee Benefits Inc.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at August 31, 2021 and November 30, 2020

Notes

Aug 31, 2021

Nov 30, 2020

Cash

$

313,709

$

402,464

Trade receivables

19

14,114,285

12,802,291

Inventories

280,836

244,845

Current portion contract assets

13, 19

380,883

236,319

Prepaids and deposits

1,065,483

1,139,863

Government remittances and current taxes receivable

23

419,602

263,039

Short-term notes receivable

7, 21

25,878

-

Total Current Assets

16,600,676

15,088,821

Contract assets

13, 19

2,292,178

1,651,419

Long-term prepaids and deposits

264,576

269,334

Notes receivable

7, 21

1,802,523

1,802,523

Equipment

8

404,879

516,029

Software and Software Development

9

408,642

600,812

Right of use asset

10

5,863,615

6,588,646

Goodwill

4

8,118,400

8,118,400

Investment in Paradigm LP

14

2,325,734

2,775,499

Total Assets

$

38,081,223

$

37,411,483

Operating loan

15

$

4,437,901

$

1,364,905

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

23

25,944,111

25,323,204

Contract liabilities

19

267,466

703,585

Current portion of notes payable

17, 21

1,161,757

-

Equipment leases

20,464

21,110

Royalty advance

27

160,000

160,000

Current portion of contingent consideration

26

45,133

28,336

Current portion of convertible debt

16

-

84,000

Current portion of leases payables

10

708,848

680,510

Total Current Liabilities

32,745,680

28,365,650

Long term notes payable

17, 21

1,040,278

1,677,757

Equipment leases

18,671

33,858

Royalty advance

27

200,000

320,000

Contingent consideration

26

461,675

478,472

Convertible debt

16

13,735,807

13,439,342

Leases payables

10

5,603,513

6,137,154

Long term other payables

21

169,083

597,810

Deferred income taxes

78,705

78,705

Total Long-term Liabilities

21,307,732

22,763,098

Share capital

18

34,690,467

33,935,692

Share issue costs

(1,681,019)

(1,681,019)

Contributed surplus

14,833,358

14,033,942

Warrants

18

59,000

526,321

Options

18

523,078

535,316

Accumulated deficit

(63,476,272)

(60,201,255)

(15,051,388)

(12,851,003)

Non-controlling interests

5

(920,801)

(866,261)

Total Shareholders' Deficiency

(15,972,189)

(13,717,264)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency

$

38,081,223

$

37,411,483

Going concern (Note 2), Commitments and contingencies (Note 22), Subsequent events (Note 28)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Stephen Peacock"

"John McKimm"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

Total

Non-

Shareholders'

Contributed

Share Issue

Accumulated

controlling

Deficiency

Share Capital

Warrants

Options

Surplus

Costs

Deficit

Interests

before NCI

Number

$

Number

$

Number

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balances November 30, 2020

165,760,699

$ 33,935,692

6,150,000

$

526,321

9,613,700

$

535,316

$ 14,033,942

$

(1,681,019)

$

(60,201,255)

$

(866,261)

$ (12,851,003)

Equity settled share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

7,567,500

117,900

-

-

-

-

117,900

Issuance of share capital

4,294,716

644,207

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

644,207

Expiration of warrants (note 18)

-

-

(5,150,000)

(467,321)

-

-

467,321

-

-

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,475,858)

-

(1,475,858)

Net loss for the period attributed to non-controlling

interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

118,112

(118,112)

118,112

Balances February 28, 2021

170,055,415

$ 34,579,899

1,000,000

$

59,000

17,181,200

$

653,216

$ 14,501,263

$

(1,681,019)

$

(61,559,001)

$

(984,373)

$ (13,446,642)

Equity settled share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

2,700,000

121,339

-

-

-

-

121,339

Issuance of share capital

491,413

73,712

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

73,712

Expiration of options (note 18)

-

-

-

-

(7,063,700)

(329,944)

329,944

-

-

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(789,871)

-

(789,871)

Net income for the period attributed to non-

controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(47,461)

47,461

(47,461)

Balances May 31, 2021

170,546,828

34,653,611

1,000,000

59,000

12,817,500

444,611

14,831,207

(1,681,019)

(62,396,333)

(936,912)

(14,088,923)

Equity settled share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

1,166,250

80,618

-

-

-

-

80,618

Issuance of share capital

200,206

30,031

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

30,031

Exercise of options (note 18)

45,500

6,825

-

-

(45,500)

(2,151)

2,151

-

-

-

6,825

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,063,828)

-

(1,063,828)

Net income for the period attributed to non-

controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16,111)

16,111

(16,111)

Balances August 31, 2021

170,792,534

34,690,467

1,000,000

59,000

13,938,250

523,078

14,833,358

(1,681,019)

(63,476,272)

(920,801)

(15,051,388)

Disclaimer

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
