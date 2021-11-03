2021 Third Quarter Financial Statements

To the Shareholders of Smart Employee Benefits Inc.:

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements ("FS"), including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and ensuring that all information in the corresponding Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is consistent with the FS. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.

In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the FS, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded, and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information.

The Board of Directors is composed primarily of Directors who are neither Management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing Management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the FS and MD&A. The Board fulfills these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by Management and discussing relevant matters with Management and external auditors. The Board is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditor.

MNP LLP, the independent firm of Chartered Professional Accountants which has been appointed as auditors of the Company's Annual Consolidated Financial Statements, has neither reviewed nor audited these FS.

November 1, 2021