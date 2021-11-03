2021 Third Quarter Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021
Management's Responsibility
To the Shareholders of Smart Employee Benefits Inc.:
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements ("FS"), including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and ensuring that all information in the corresponding Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is consistent with the FS. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.
In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the FS, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded, and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information.
The Board of Directors is composed primarily of Directors who are neither Management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing Management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the FS and MD&A. The Board fulfills these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by Management and discussing relevant matters with Management and external auditors. The Board is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditor.
MNP LLP, the independent firm of Chartered Professional Accountants which has been appointed as auditors of the Company's Annual Consolidated Financial Statements, has neither reviewed nor audited these FS.
November 1, 2021
"John McKimm"
"Tim Beaulieu"
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Smart Employee Benefits Inc.
Table of Contents
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021
Pages
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ................................................
4
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency ..............
5-6
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss .....................
7
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ..........................................................
8
Notes to Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ...............................................
9-47
Smart Employee Benefits Inc.
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at August 31, 2021 and November 30, 2020
Notes
Aug 31, 2021
Nov 30, 2020
Cash
$
313,709
$
402,464
Trade receivables
19
14,114,285
12,802,291
Inventories
280,836
244,845
Current portion contract assets
13, 19
380,883
236,319
Prepaids and deposits
1,065,483
1,139,863
Government remittances and current taxes receivable
