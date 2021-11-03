2021 Third Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis

Risk and Uncertainties ................................................................................................................................
20
Non-IFRS Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliation ..................................................................
25
Schedule A - Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss ...............................................
26
Schedule B - Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ....................................................
27
Schedule C - Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ..............................................................
28
SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - AUGUST 31, 2021 2
Management Discussion and Analysis
This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (the "Company" or "SEB") covers the Company's financial performance during and subsequent to the quarter ended August 31, 2021 up to the date of this report November 1, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with SEB's third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements ("FS") and Fiscal 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements.
The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "SEB". All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. SEB documents and securities filings can be viewed on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) and additional information on the Company can be obtained at www.SEB-inc.com.
Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer
Certain statements in this MD&A may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The actual results, performance or achievements of SEB or the industry, may be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, comments concerning the Company's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as Management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. When used in this MD&A, such statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" or similar terminology.
These statements reflect Management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this MD&A, and, except in compliance with applicable law, SEB assumes no obligations to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, SEB undertakes no obligation to comment on analysis, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its financial/operating results or securities.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
SEB's FS are prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); whereas, this MD&A refers to certain non-IFRS measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA (defined under the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliation" section of this report). Non-IFRS measures are used externally to provide a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance, facilitate comparisons, and enable analysis of the Company's ability to debt service, and meet future capital and working capital requirements. Management uses them internally to prepare operating budgets and assess performance. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.
SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - AUGUST 31, 2021 3
Company Overview
SEB is a technology company which designs, builds, customizes, implements, integrates and manages mission critical fully integrated and automated end-to-end technology and people solutions. The growth focus is on insurance, healthcare and benefits solutions and services using SEB's proprietary technologies and partner technologies. Over 90% of revenues derive from government, insurance, e-commerce and healthcare and group benefits. The Company's leading and proven technology-based solutions and services are offered across multiple industry sectors, both government and corporate. The Company's global infrastructure is comprised of the Corporate Office and operations with over 600 multi-certified technical professionals, both employees and contractors in 8 offices across Canada and globally.
Technology Operations provide software, solutions and services across multiple lines of business including: Infrastructure As A Service ("IAAS"), Platform As A Service ("PAAS"), Security As A Service("SECaaS"), Security Certification Services, Systems Integration Services, Professional Resource on Demand Services, Hosting Services, Software as a Service ("SaaS"), Cloud, Custom Application Development & Support, 24/7 Help Desk/Service Desk Multilingual Services, Smart Sourcing (onshore/offshore), Specialty Practices: CRM, BI, Cyber Security, Project Management, Database, Portal, EDI, Apps to corporate and government clients across Canada and internationally. Initially grown via a strategic acquisition strategy, the Company now holds the requisite security clearances, vendor of record arrangements and project references to successfully compete on some of the most restrictive corporate and government tenders. As a result, the Technology Operations has significant annuity revenue streams, multi-year contracts (back-log, option years, evergreen) in excess of $300M and consistently delivers positive EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.
Benefits Operations delivers software, solutions and services utilizing both a SaaS and Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") delivery model (full outsource or co-source) to both corporate and government-funded benefit environments. The Benefits Operations has integrated the services and solutions of multiple standalone insurance and health benefit providers to develop SEB's FlexPlus Benefits Processing Platform("FlexPlus"). FlexPlus provides clients with Single-Sign-On connectivity from a proprietary common administration platform for all group benefit stakeholders. The FlexPlus has more than 20 modules integrating over 90% of all benefit processing spending and supporting more than 20 distinct revenue models. This "one processing environment" infrastructure supports traditional, flex, multi- employer, hour bank/dollar bank benefit plan designs with both an "enterprise" solution for large clients and a "marketplace cafeteria" solution for emerging clients; allowing emerging clients highly cost-effective flexible plan designs comparable to large clients. All solutions are applicable for government and corporate clients including large and small market. The FlexPlus modular solutions can operate as an integrated environment or on a standalone basis. The Benefits Operations leverages the references, vendor arrangements, infrastructure and resources of the Technology Operations to support the provision of FlexPlus solutions and services. The Technology Operations allows the Benefits Operations access to a highly cost effective, on demand infrastructure to address the ever evolving client requirements on a just-in-time basis.
The combination of the two operations allows SEB to provide end-to-end total processing solutions, all managed under a single shared services infrastructure. The efficiencies generated from leveraging resources inter-operationally combined with onshore/offshore resources have proven to be a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace providing advanced analytics and fraud identification, real time reporting and cost effective highly efficient responses to client requirements.
The same technology skills and expertise are utilized in both the Technology Operations and Benefits Operations. Both Technology Operations and Benefits Operations software solutions and services are provided to the same clients Having access to a fully integrated technology delivery infrastructure provides the Company with end-to-end optimal control over all solutions provided to clients, allowing the Company to meet client requirements and service levels with very controlled dependence on third parties. The implementation of our Channel Partner "White Label Third Party Administration" infrastructure typically requires upgrading and enhancing a Channel Partner's existing technology infrastructure to obtain the total efficiencies and benefits. This combined capability has proven to be a significant competitive advantage, reducing risks and improving costs structures for our Channel Partners.
SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - AUGUST 31, 2021 4
Evolution of SEB
SEB's objective, through acquisition, internal software development and technology partnerships is focused on creating a synergistic, highly responsive technology infrastructure that provides cost effective, efficient and user- friendly software, solutions and services to manage mission critical business processes for both government and private sector clients and business partners, with a unique focus on benefits processing and government.
SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - AUGUST 31, 2021 5
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:34:01 UTC.