2021 Third Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis

Management Discussion and Analysis

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (the "Company" or "SEB") covers the Company's financial performance during and subsequent to the quarter ended August 31, 2021 up to the date of this report November 1, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with SEB's third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements ("FS") and Fiscal 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "SEB". All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. SEB documents and securities filings can be viewed on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) and additional information on the Company can be obtained at www.SEB-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements in this MD&A may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The actual results, performance or achievements of SEB or the industry, may be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, comments concerning the Company's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as Management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. When used in this MD&A, such statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" or similar terminology.

These statements reflect Management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this MD&A, and, except in compliance with applicable law, SEB assumes no obligations to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, SEB undertakes no obligation to comment on analysis, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its financial/operating results or securities.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

SEB's FS are prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); whereas, this MD&A refers to certain non-IFRS measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA (defined under the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliation" section of this report). Non-IFRS measures are used externally to provide a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance, facilitate comparisons, and enable analysis of the Company's ability to debt service, and meet future capital and working capital requirements. Management uses them internally to prepare operating budgets and assess performance. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.

