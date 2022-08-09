Log in
    SEB   CA83172K1030

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC.

(SEB)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  20:56 08/08/2022 BST
0.1450 CAD   +7.41%
SEB Announces Marval North America Supplier Partnership with Edmonton International Airport
GL
12:38pSEB Announces Marval North America Supplier Partnership with Edmonton International Airport
GL
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Smart Employee Benefits Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
SEB Announces Marval North America Supplier Partnership with Edmonton International Airport

08/09/2022 | 12:38pm BST
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc., (“SEB” or “the Company”) (TSXV:SEB, OTCQB:SEBFF), announces award of supplier partnership between its subsidiary Marval North America (“MarvalNA“) and Edmonton International Airport (“EIA”) to deploy Marval IT Service Management “MSM” software licenses, and provide hosting, configuration, implementation and training services. EIA have stated that the intent of the selection of a new ITSM tool is improve operational performance, provide efficiencies, and streamline processes, ultimately resulting in an effortless customer experience for their employees and stakeholders.

Part of EIA's sustainability strategy objective ‘improving social and environmental sustainability’ was developed with a goal to optimize business practices, maintain an excellent customer experience, support airline operations, and ensure EIA employees have a positive and safe experience. MarvalNA will work with EIA to achieve these objectives by providing exceptional ongoing service and support.

"EIA is focused on providing leading edge, innovative technology solutions that deliver top quality customer service to both external and internal clients. Marval and their IT Service Management solution align with our strategy to offer a clear and simple user experience, while providing an efficient management process for our IT support teams. The new tool helps to propel our business strategies and support the employees that make our vision a reality." – Sarosh Bhatti, Director Business Intelligence and Service Management, Edmonton International Airport.

A key component of EIA’s implementation of a service management solution is enabling critical practice areas (based on industry best-practice ITIL standards) in concert with the implementation of the actual MSM product suite. Process and practice areas have been designed to take full advantage of the MSM toolset and simplify work for both support staff and users.

Marc Rancourt, President of Marval North America explains, "The integration of 16 ITIL V4 practice areas and end-to-end ITSM solution of Marval MSM is very appealing to our customers and scored high on the list of drivers that led to EIA selecting us as software vendor."

Based on a holistic, enterprise-wide review of customer service, Marval’s Service Management solutions help businesses like EIA meet critical objectives, improve sustainability and long-term success, and empower their people to make an impact.

About Edmonton International Airport (“EIA”):
Edmonton International Airport (EIA) is a self-funded, not-for-profit corporation driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. EIA is Canada’s fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area. EIA’s Airport City Sustainability Campus is home to companies focused on tourism, entertainment, cargo logistics, manufacturing, sustainability, and technology development and commercialization. As a result, EIA generated an economic output of over $3.2 billion and supported over 26,000 jobs pre-pandemic. At its core, EIA believes equity and diversity is a strength and creating an inclusive space is both a privilege and is a fundamental responsibility. For more information, please visit: flyeia.com, follow @flyeia on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIN or Facebook.

About Marval North America (“MarvalNA”)
MarvalNA has been reselling and supporting Marval’s Service Management (MSM) product in Canada and the United States since 2001. With unrivaled industry knowledge, expertise and innovative system design, its products and services ensure the customer derives full business benefits. Our MSM ITSM software provides full support for the ITIL good practice framework and international standards including PinkVERIFY™, ISO/IEC 20000.

About Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”):
SEB is an Insurtech company focused on Benefits Administration Technology driving two interrelated revenue streams – Benefits Solutions and Technology Services. The Company is a proven provider of leading-edge IT and benefits processing software, solutions and services for the Life and Group benefits marketplace and government. We design, customize, build and manage mission critical, end-to-end technology, people and infrastructure solutions using SEB’s proprietary technologies and expertise and partner technologies. We manage mission critical business processes for over 150 blue chip and government accounts, nationally and globally. Over 90% of our revenue and contracts are multi-year recurring revenue streams contracts related to government, insurance, healthcare, benefits and e-commerce. Our solutions are supported nationally and globally by over 600 multi-certified technical professionals in a multi-lingual infrastructure, from multiple offices across Canada and globally.

Our solutions include both software and services driven ecosystems including multiple SaaS solutions, cloud solutions & services, managed services offering smart sourcing (near shore/offshore), managed security services, custom software development and support, professional services, deep systems integration expertise and multiple specialty practice areas including AI, CRM, BI, Portals, EDI, e-commerce, digital transformation, analytics, project management to mention a few. The Company has more than 20 strategic partnerships/relationships with leading global and regional technology and consulting organizations.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this release, may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE COMPANY’S CURRENT EXPECTATIONS AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. HOWEVER, THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY INTENTION OR OBLIGATION TO UPDATE OR REVISE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION, WHETHER AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

John McKimm
President/CEO/CIO
Office (888) 939-8885 x 2354
Cell (416) 460-2817
john.mckimm@seb-inc.com

 Media and Investor Contact
Eric Balshin
Office: (437) 836-8676
Eric@SophicCapital.com
all@SophicCapital.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
