While the possibilities are endless, we have experience working withinaviation, flight training,cabin monitoring systems, and even assistive technology. Keep in mind that there are as many ways of integratingeye trackersas there are products to integrate with; it all comes down to how you want to use it.

By seamlessly integrating our software into assistive technology products, we break down barriers to expression.Lumin-iempowers Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) users with complex and limited mobility, offering them a voice through eye movements. Our AI-based eye tracking technology becomes the catalyst for newfound independence, granting users control over devices and the ability to produce speech with the precision of their gaze.

Lumin-i,powered by Smart Eye, goes beyond being a communication aid; it becomes a gateway to enhanced access, expression, and communication for individuals facing mobility challenges. This case study exemplifies the impact of our product integration offering in the realm of assistive technology, illustrating how Smart Eye's eye tracking fosters independence and improves the quality of life for those who rely on AAC devices.

Smartbox is a UK-based company that developsassistive technologyproducts to help children and adults with disabilities communicate and live more independently.

One of their key products is Lumin-i, a powerful andprecise eye-trackerused by people with disabilities to help them interact with assistive technology. Used alongside a Grid Pad communication aid, Lumin-i allows people to take full control of a cursor using eye movement. Users can interact with communication tools, control devices around the home, play music, send emails, and much more.

Smartbox needed aneye tracking technologythat could reliably track eye movements, even in challenging environments, to make their products as accessible and effective as possible for people with disabilities.

To achieve this, Smartbox selected Smart Eye'seye trackingtechnology for their Lumin-i product for several reasons. Smart Eye's eye tracking is known for its high accuracy, precision, and robustness, making it an ideal choice for Smartbox. Smart Eye is also highly flexible and customizable, allowing it to be easily integrated into existing products and tailored to meet specific needs. Smartbox also valued Smart Eye's strong partnership and support, which has helped them to continuously innovate and improve their products.

Since integrating Smart Eye's eye tracking into their Lumin-i product, Smartbox has seen significant improvements in accuracy, reliability, and accessibility. Lumin-i has received positive reviews from users, who appreciate the ease of use and effectiveness of the eye tracker. In addition, Smartbox has seen strong sales growth, with increasing demand for their products both in the UK and internationally.

Oli is a 17-year-old AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) user who communicates using a Grid Pad communication aid and a Lumin-i eye tracker. Oli is a keen DJ who loves using the power of music to bring people together. He recently won the Alan Martin Award at the 2023 Communication Matters Awards which honors an AAC user who has made a significant contribution to the arts. "I can use Lumin-i outside when it's really bright, and it still follows my eyes," says Oli.

Smartbox's partnership with Smart Eye has been instrumental in their success in developing innovative and effective assistive technology products for people with disabilities. Smart Eye's eye tracking technology has provided Smartbox with the accuracy, flexibility, and support they need to continuously improve and enhance their products. As a result, Smart Eye is a natural partner for any company looking to integrate eye tracking into their products and take them to the next level.

"Smart Eye has been an essential partner for Smartbox in our mission to create innovative assistive technology products that truly make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities. The reliability, accuracy, and flexibility of Smart Eye's eye tracking technology have helped us to continuously push the boundaries of what is possible, and to make our products more accessible and effective than ever before. We are excited to continue our partnership with Smart Eye and to explore new ways to harness the power of eye tracking technology to improve the lives of people with disabilities around the world."

- Neil Fitzgerald, Product Manager at Smartbox

