Smart Eye : Report Q4 2022

Since our last quarterly report, we have secured 324 MSEK in funding that will take us all the way to profitability in 2024. The interest in the rights issue was high. It was concluded in February according to schedule without having to utilize the guarantees, a show of strength. We have also had a never-before-seen inflow of contracts for new car models. We started the fourth quarter with 94 design wins and ended the quarter with 194. We started 2023 strong with 23 more secured models already, with an industry leading total of 19 OEMs.

Automotive

We have recently commissioned a thorough study and analysis of the automotive market in the light of the delays experienced by the industry during the pandemic. Some of the results are worth sharing here, as, for example, the estimates on the development of the Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) market. The pre-Covid estimates are added for comparative purposes:

Conservative Estimation of market size, before and after the pandemic and the following supply chain effects.

Notable is the significant decrease in the expectation of market size in 2024 and 2025, due to the delays in the industry, while as of 2026 there is a substantial increase in volume expected, bringing the two estimations closer again. This is mainly because of the European volume of 18,5 million vehicles, driven by road safety legislation. It's notable to see the large proportion of the world market being