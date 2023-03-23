Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Smart Eye AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEYE   SE0009268279

SMART EYE AB (PUBL)

(SEYE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04:15:08 2023-03-23 am EDT
46.32 SEK   -3.98%
04:13aSmart Eye : Report Q4 2022
PU
03:31aYear-end report January - December 2022
AQ
03/15Texas Instruments Forms Automotive Interior Sensing Technology Partnership With Smart Eye
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smart Eye : Report Q4 2022

03/23/2023 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Smart Eye Year-End Report January - December 2022

A Record Number of New Design Wins

October - December 2022

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 55.3 (43.7) million, an increase of 27% compared to the corresponding period the previous year. Underlying invoicing was approximately SEK 9 million higher during the quarter, but as iMotions started periodization of recurring revenue as from Q2 2022, this revenue will instead be recognized over the contract period. With these two effects in consideration, the organic growth for the total group was 12%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK -60.6(-21.1) million. The lower result is largely due to an addition of resources to deliver on the already won projects and further development of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and Interior Sensing. The result is also burdened by one-time costs, mainly associated with the funding process that took place during the fourth quarter and finalized in the first quarter of 2023. During Q4 a cost reduction program was also carried out that generated one-time costs in the quarter. The total one-time costs in the quarter amounted to SEK 9 million, where of the costs associated with the cost reduction program was SEK 2 million.
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK -100.1(-43.6) million. Depreciation of the surplus value created in conjunction with the Affectiva and iMotions acquisitions amounts to SEK 29.7 million.
  • Earnings after tax per share is -4.46(-2.05), and after full dilution -4.46(-2.05).
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled SEK 62.7 million at the end of December.
  • In December, the Board of Directors at Smart Eye communicated the intent to resolve on a fully covered rights issue of approx. SEK 325 million. The decision was taken to ensure that the company can continue to invest in the long-term development of the future DMS generation and Interior sensing. The funding process was finalized in late February 2023, with total proceeds of approximately SEK 324 million before deduction of transaction costs.
  • During Q4 the company was awarded a record number of new design wins, representing up to 100 car models, with a total estimated value of SEK 1,450 million. There were several significant contracts signed in the quarter, and the largest one represented up to 53 new Driver Monitoring System (DMS) design wins with a new North American car manufacturer. The estimated future revenue of that single contract is SEK 800 million, based on product life cycle projections.

January - December 2022

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 219.5 (109.7) million, which corresponds to an increase of 100%. The full year organic growth was 14%.
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK -343.0(-130.9) million. Depreciation of the surplus value created in conjunction with the Affectiva and iMotions acquisitions amounts to SEK 111.1 million.
  • Profit/loss after financial items amounted to SEK -344.1(-131.2) million.
  • Earnings after tax per share is -15.31(-5.99), and after full dilution -15.31(-5.99).

2 (22)

Smart Eye Year-End Report January - December 2022

Financial summary

Oct-Dec

Full Year

TSEK

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

TSEK

55 311

43 718

219 539

109 679

Operating profit/loss

TSEK

-100 115

-43 612

-343 034

-130 909

Operating margin

%

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

EBITDA

TSEK

-60 569

-21 082

-193 822

-71 711

Profit/loss after tax

TSEK

-99 180

-45 367

-340 285

-132 713

Profit per share

SEK

-4,46

-2,05

-15,31

-5,99

Return on total capital

%

-7,61

-3,13

-26,12

-9,15

Equity per share

SEK

58,60

65,46

58,60

65,46

Equity per share after full dilution

SEK

56,27

63,80

56,27

63,80

Equity ratio

%

77,50

83,07

77,50

83,07

Number of shares

22 232 951

22 148 650

22 232 951

22 148 650

Number of shares after full dilution

23 150 451

22 726 150

23 150 451

22 726 150

Average number of shares before full dilution

22 232 951

21 038 904

22 211 876

19 389 766

Average number of shares after full dilution

23 150 451

21 616 404

23 129 376

19 967 266

3 (22)

Smart Eye Year-End Report January - December 2022

Comments from the CEO

Since our last quarterly report, we have secured 324 MSEK in funding that will take us all the way to profitability in 2024. The interest in the rights issue was high. It was concluded in February according to schedule without having to utilize the guarantees, a show of strength. We have also had a never-before-seen inflow of contracts for new car models. We started the fourth quarter with 94 design wins and ended the quarter with 194. We started 2023 strong with 23 more secured models already, with an industry leading total of 19 OEMs.

Automotive

We have recently commissioned a thorough study and analysis of the automotive market in the light of the delays experienced by the industry during the pandemic. Some of the results are worth sharing here, as, for example, the estimates on the development of the Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) market. The pre-Covid estimates are added for comparative purposes:

Conservative Estimation of market size, before and after the pandemic and the following supply chain effects.

Notable is the significant decrease in the expectation of market size in 2024 and 2025, due to the delays in the industry, while as of 2026 there is a substantial increase in volume expected, bringing the two estimations closer again. This is mainly because of the European volume of 18,5 million vehicles, driven by road safety legislation. It's notable to see the large proportion of the world market being

delivered in Europe until 2026. The non- European part of the market is surely more difficult to assess, but we believe there to be an upside potential. This study and analysis is the foundation for our stated financial goal of being cash flow positive in 2024, the year when the world production of DMS hits 6,5 million units. Given the recent streak of design wins and our expectations on the upcoming procurements, we confidently reiterate our targeted market share of at least 40%.

Behavioral Research

The research side of Smart Eye consists of three business units that all show profitable growth in the fourth quarter. Together they have had a revenue of 41 MSEK this quarter with 170 MSEK on full year basis. The organic growth continues at high levels and was 15% in the quarter. As the effects of the pandemic are abating, we expect further momentum for this business area for the year to come.

Final Words

We have set the stage for continued success by winning more automotive business than anyone else in the industry, by securing funding that lasts until breakeven and by having a vibrant research business unit that is back on profitable growth. The potential of the fleet product AIS and Interior Sensing has the potential to

further improve growth and profitability in the years ahead.

Martin Krantz

CEO Smart Eye

4 (22)

Smart Eye Year-End Report January - December 2022

Estimated value of obtained design wins

As of the report for the second quarter of 2018, the company provides information on the estimated market value of obtained design wins at the time of publication of the report. The figures in brackets show the levels at the time of the publication of the preceding report, which in this case was October 20th, 2022.

The total estimated value of the company's 217 (100) design wins announced to date amounts to SEK 4,365 (2,485) million over a product life cycle.

If the company's system had been used in all car models on existing platforms by the 19 (14) car manufacturers with whom design wins have been communicated, the estimated value would amount to at least SEK 8,460 (7,000) million over a product life cycle.

The calculations have been made by the company based on OEMs' estimated production volumes of car models and may change due to changed conditions for life cycle estimates of the car platforms.

One of the main reasons for the large number of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) design wins that has been awarded lately is due to the legislation that is about to take effect in Europe. Advanced Driver Distraction Warning will be required for new type approvals starting July 2024 and as of July 2026 all new vehicle registrations will require the same technology. Given the length of an automotive development project most of the OEMs have been taking their decisions during 2021 and 2022, to fulfil the legislation once it becomes effective.

Design Win Year / (MSEK)

2015-

2022

2023

Total

2021

Estimated revenue over the product life cycle from current design wins

Estimated revenue over the product life cycle from possible additional designs wins with existing car manufacturers on existing platforms

Estimated revenue over the product life cycle including current and possible additional designs wins with existing car manufacturers on existing platforms

2 275

1 560

530

4 365

3 975

100

20

4 095

6 250

1 660

550

8 460

5 (22)

Disclaimer

Smart Eye AB published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SMART EYE AB (PUBL)
04:13aSmart Eye : Report Q4 2022
PU
03:31aYear-end report January - December 2022
AQ
03/15Texas Instruments Forms Automotive Interior Sensing Technology Partnership With Smart E..
MT
03/15Smart Eye and Texas Instruments Collaborate on Next-Generation Automotive Interior Sens..
AQ
03/15Smart Eye and Texas Instruments Collaborate on Next-Generation Automotive Interior Sens..
CI
03/07Smart Eye Announces 12 New Driver Monitoring System Design Wins with Korean OEM
CI
03/07Smart Eye Announces 12 New Driver Monitoring System Design Wins with Korean OEM
AQ
02/27Smart Eye AB Announces Eight Breakthrough Driver Monitoring System Design Wins for Comm..
CI
02/27Smart Eye Announces Eight Breakthrough Driver Monitoring System Design Wins for Commerc..
AQ
02/20Smart Eye announces the final outcome of the fully secured rights issue
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 220 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net income 2022 -332 M -32,1 M -32,1 M
Net Debt 2022 71,5 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 685 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart SMART EYE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Smart Eye AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART EYE AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 48,24 SEK
Average target price 168,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 248%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nils Martin Krantz Chief Executive Officer
Martin Bjuve Chief Financial Officer
Kjell Anders Robert Joefelt Chairman
Martin Rydberg Chief Technology Officer
Henrik Lind Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART EYE AB (PUBL)29.97%163
ADOBE INC.7.48%165 871
WORKDAY INC.10.14%47 734
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.81%45 534
AUTODESK, INC.6.16%42 609
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-7.38%31 032
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer