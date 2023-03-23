Smart Eye : Report Q4 2022

Net sales amounted to SEK 55.3 (43.7) million, an increase of 27% compared to the corresponding period the previous year. Underlying invoicing was approximately SEK 9 million higher during the quarter, but as iMotions started periodization of recurring revenue as from Q2 2022, this revenue will instead be recognized over the contract period. With these two effects in consideration, the organic growth for the total group was 12%.
EBITDA amounted to SEK -60.6(-21.1) million. The lower result is largely due to an addition of resources to deliver on the already won projects and further development of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and Interior Sensing. The result is also burdened by one-time costs, mainly associated with the funding process that took place during the fourth quarter and finalized in the first quarter of 2023. During Q4 a cost reduction program was also carried out that generated one-time costs in the quarter. The total one-time costs in the quarter amounted to SEK 9 million, where of the costs associated with the cost reduction program was SEK 2 million.
Operating loss amounted to SEK -100.1(-43.6) million. Depreciation of the surplus value created in conjunction with the Affectiva and iMotions acquisitions amounts to SEK 29.7 million.
Earnings after tax per share is -4.46(-2.05), and after full dilution -4.46(-2.05).
Cash and cash equivalents totaled SEK 62.7 million at the end of December.
In December, the Board of Directors at Smart Eye communicated the intent to resolve on a fully covered rights issue of approx. SEK 325 million. The decision was taken to ensure that the company can continue to invest in the long-term development of the future DMS generation and Interior sensing. The funding process was finalized in late February 2023, with total proceeds of approximately SEK 324 million before deduction of transaction costs.
During Q4 the company was awarded a record number of new design wins, representing up to 100 car models, with a total estimated value of SEK 1,450 million. There were several significant contracts signed in the quarter, and the largest one represented up to 53 new Driver Monitoring System (DMS) design wins with a new North American car manufacturer. The estimated future revenue of that single contract is SEK 800 million, based on product life cycle projections.
January - December 2022
Net sales amounted to SEK 219.5 (109.7) million, which corresponds to an increase of 100%. The full year organic growth was 14%.
Operating loss amounted to SEK -343.0(-130.9) million. Depreciation of the surplus value created in conjunction with the Affectiva and iMotions acquisitions amounts to SEK 111.1 million.
Profit/loss after financial items amounted to SEK -344.1(-131.2) million.
Earnings after tax per share is -15.31(-5.99), and after full dilution -15.31(-5.99).
2 (22)
Smart Eye Year-End Report January - December 2022
Financial summary
Oct-Dec
Full Year
TSEK
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
TSEK
55 311
43 718
219 539
109 679
Operating profit/loss
TSEK
-100 115
-43 612
-343 034
-130 909
Operating margin
%
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
EBITDA
TSEK
-60 569
-21 082
-193 822
-71 711
Profit/loss after tax
TSEK
-99 180
-45 367
-340 285
-132 713
Profit per share
SEK
-4,46
-2,05
-15,31
-5,99
Return on total capital
%
-7,61
-3,13
-26,12
-9,15
Equity per share
SEK
58,60
65,46
58,60
65,46
Equity per share after full dilution
SEK
56,27
63,80
56,27
63,80
Equity ratio
%
77,50
83,07
77,50
83,07
Number of shares
22 232 951
22 148 650
22 232 951
22 148 650
Number of shares after full dilution
23 150 451
22 726 150
23 150 451
22 726 150
Average number of shares before full dilution
22 232 951
21 038 904
22 211 876
19 389 766
Average number of shares after full dilution
23 150 451
21 616 404
23 129 376
19 967 266
3 (22)
Smart Eye Year-End Report January - December 2022
Comments from the CEO
Since our last quarterly report, we have secured 324 MSEK in funding that will take us all the way to profitability in 2024. The interest in the rights issue was high. It was concluded in February according to schedule without having to utilize the guarantees, a show of strength. We have also had a never-before-seen inflow of contracts for new car models. We started the fourth quarter with 94 design wins and ended the quarter with 194. We started 2023 strong with 23 more secured models already, with an industry leading total of 19 OEMs.
Automotive
We have recently commissioned a thorough study and analysis of the automotive market in the light of the delays experienced by the industry during the pandemic. Some of the results are worth sharing here, as, for example, the estimates on the development of the Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) market. The pre-Covid estimates are added for comparative purposes:
Conservative Estimation of market size, before and after the pandemic and the following supply chain effects.
Notable is the significant decrease in the expectation of market size in 2024 and 2025, due to the delays in the industry, while as of 2026 there is a substantial increase in volume expected, bringing the two estimations closer again. This is mainly because of the European volume of 18,5 million vehicles, driven by road safety legislation. It's notable to see the large proportion of the world market being
delivered in Europe until 2026. The non- European part of the market is surely more difficult to assess, but we believe there to be an upside potential. This study and analysis is the foundation for our stated financial goal of being cash flow positive in 2024, the year when the world production of DMS hits 6,5 million units. Given the recent streak of design wins and our expectations on the upcoming procurements, we confidently reiterate our targeted market share of at least 40%.
Behavioral Research
The research side of Smart Eye consists of three business units that all show profitable growth in the fourth quarter. Together they have had a revenue of 41 MSEK this quarter with 170 MSEK on full year basis. The organic growth continues at high levels and was 15% in the quarter. As the effects of the pandemic are abating, we expect further momentum for this business area for the year to come.
Final Words
We have set the stage for continued success by winning more automotive business than anyone else in the industry, by securing funding that lasts until breakeven and by having a vibrant research business unit that is back on profitable growth. The potential of the fleet product AIS and Interior Sensing has the potential to
further improve growth and profitability in the years ahead.
Martin Krantz
CEO Smart Eye
4 (22)
Smart Eye Year-End Report January - December 2022
Estimated value of obtained design wins
As of the report for the second quarter of 2018, the company provides information on the estimated market value of obtained design wins at the time of publication of the report. The figures in brackets show the levels at the time of the publication of the preceding report, which in this case was October 20th, 2022.
The total estimated value of the company's 217 (100) design wins announced to date amounts to SEK 4,365 (2,485) million over a product life cycle.
If the company's system had been used in all car models on existing platforms by the 19 (14) car manufacturers with whom design wins have been communicated, the estimated value would amount to at least SEK 8,460 (7,000) million over a product life cycle.
The calculations have been made by the company based on OEMs' estimated production volumes of car models and may change due to changed conditions for life cycle estimates of the car platforms.
One of the main reasons for the large number of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) design wins that has been awarded lately is due to the legislation that is about to take effect in Europe. Advanced Driver Distraction Warning will be required for new type approvals starting July 2024 and as of July 2026 all new vehicle registrations will require the same technology. Given the length of an automotive development project most of the OEMs have been taking their decisions during 2021 and 2022, to fulfil the legislation once it becomes effective.
Design Win Year / (MSEK)
2015-
2022
2023
Total
2021
Estimated revenue over the product life cycle from current design wins
Estimated revenue over the product life cycle from possible additional designs wins with existing car manufacturers on existing platforms
Estimated revenue over the product life cycle including current and possible additional designs wins with existing car manufacturers on existing platforms