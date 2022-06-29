Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Smart for Life, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMFL   US83204U1034

SMART FOR LIFE, INC.

(SMFL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.6300 USD   -0.47%
10:39aSMART FOR LIFE : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)
PU
06/24Nutraceutical Insights Releases Market Report
AQ
06/23Smart for Life Ramps Up Production of Milk Dust Lactation Products; Shares Surge
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smart for Life : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Altbach Ronald S.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SMART FOR LIFE, INC. [SMFL] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SMART FOR LIFE, INC. , 990 BISCAYNE BLVD., SUITE 503
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MIAMI FL 33132
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-06-13 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Altbach Ronald S.
C/O SMART FOR LIFE, INC.
990 BISCAYNE BLVD., SUITE 503
MIAMI, FL33132 		X

Signatures
/s/ Ronald S. Altbach 2022-06-29
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) On June 9, 2022, the Reporting Person exercised a stock option to purchase 200,000 shares of common stock of the Issuer for $0.01 per share. The Reporting Person paid the exercise price on a cashless basis, resulting in the Issuer's withholding of 4,505 of the option shares to pay the exercise price and issuing to the Reporting Person the remaining 195,495 shares.
(2) On June 13, 2022, the Reporting Person filed a Form 4 which incorrectly stated that the number of shares withheld was 888. This amendment has been filed by the Reporting Person to report the correct number of shares.
(3) The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein and the inclusion of these securities in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of all of the reported shares for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Smart for Life Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
