Smart for Life : Current Report - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 8, 2023 (June 7, 2023)

SMART FOR LIFE, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 7, 2023, Smart for Life, Inc. (the "Company") received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the requirements to remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as required by a Hearing Panel's (the "Panel") decision. The notification letter stated that, pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company will be subject to a Panel Monitor for a period of one year. If, within that one-year monitoring period, the Listing Qualifications staff (the "Staff") finds the Company again out of compliance with the requirement that was the subject of the exception (the stockholders' equity requirement of $2,500,000 set forth in Listing Rule 5550(b) and the $1.00 bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)), notwithstanding Rule 5810(c)(2), the Company will not be permitted to provide the Staff with a plan of compliance with respect to that deficiency and the Staff will not be permitted to grant additional time for the Company to regain compliance with respect to that deficiency, nor will the Company be afforded an applicable cure or compliance period pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3). Instead, the Staff will issue a Delist Determination Letter and the Company will have an opportunity to request a new hearing with the initial Panel or a newly convened Hearings Panel if the initial Panel is unavailable.

Date: June 8, 2023 SMART FOR LIFE, INC. /s/ Darren C. Minton Name: Darren C. Minton Title: Chief Executive Officer

