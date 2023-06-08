Advanced search
    SMFL   US83204U3014

SMART FOR LIFE, INC.

(SMFL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
1.170 USD   +0.86%
04:08pSmart For Life : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
05/31Smart for Life Completes Capital Restructuring to Regain Nasdaq Compliance, CEO Says
MT
05/31Smart for Life Releases CEO Statement on Successful Recapitalization
AQ
Smart for Life : Current Report - Form 8-K

06/08/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 8, 2023 (June 7, 2023)

SMART FOR LIFE, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Nevada 001-41290 81-5360128
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
990 S Rogers Circle, Suite 3, Boca Raton, FL 33487
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(786) 749-1221
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share SMFL The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging Growth Company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 7, 2023, Smart for Life, Inc. (the "Company") received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the requirements to remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as required by a Hearing Panel's (the "Panel") decision. The notification letter stated that, pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company will be subject to a Panel Monitor for a period of one year. If, within that one-year monitoring period, the Listing Qualifications staff (the "Staff") finds the Company again out of compliance with the requirement that was the subject of the exception (the stockholders' equity requirement of $2,500,000 set forth in Listing Rule 5550(b) and the $1.00 bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)), notwithstanding Rule 5810(c)(2), the Company will not be permitted to provide the Staff with a plan of compliance with respect to that deficiency and the Staff will not be permitted to grant additional time for the Company to regain compliance with respect to that deficiency, nor will the Company be afforded an applicable cure or compliance period pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3). Instead, the Staff will issue a Delist Determination Letter and the Company will have an opportunity to request a new hearing with the initial Panel or a newly convened Hearings Panel if the initial Panel is unavailable.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: June 8, 2023 SMART FOR LIFE, INC.
/s/ Darren C. Minton
Name: Darren C. Minton
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Smart for Life Inc. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 20:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
