Smart for Life, Inc.(OTCPK:SMFL) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Smart for Life, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation, and sale a range of nutritional and related products for health and wellness. It focuses on developing products as well as acquiring other companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing, and distribution channels. Its subsidiaries include Bonne Sante Natural Manufacturing, Inc. (BSNM); Doctors Scientific Organica, LLC (DSO); GSP Nutrition Inc. (GSP); Nexus Offers, Inc. (Nexus); and Ceautamed Worldwide, LLC (Ceautamed). BSNM is a nutraceutical contract manufacturer, which specializes in a range of products, such as vitamins, dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sport nutrition, and nutritional supplements. DSO manufactures, sells, and owns the Smart for Life brand of natural health and wellness meal replacement products. GSP offers nutritional supplements for athletes and lifestyle consumers through a range of wellness solutions and delivery methods.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers