Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Smart for Life, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMFL   US83204U1034

SMART FOR LIFE, INC.

(SMFL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:15 2023-01-13 pm EST
0.2400 USD   +4.30%
04:10pSmart For Life : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
04:06pSmart For Life, Inc. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12Smart for Life CEO Issues Year-End Letter to Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smart for Life : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

01/13/2023 | 04:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 13, 2023 (January 12, 2023)

SMART FOR LIFE, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-41290 81-5360128
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
990 S Rogers Circle, Suite 3, Boca Raton, FL 33487
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(786) 749-1221
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share SMFL The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging Growth Company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations

On January 12, 2023, the board of directors of Smart for Life, Inc. (the "Company") established that the Company's inaugural Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The exact time and place of the Annual Meeting, as well as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting, will be specified in the Company's notice of annual meeting and related proxy statement for the Annual Meeting.

Pursuant to the Company's Bylaws (the "Bylaws") and Rule 14a5(f) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), the Company is confirming the deadlines for stockholder proposals and nominations for the Annual Meeting by means of this report. In order to be included in the Company's proxy statement relating to the Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8, a stockholder proposal must be received at the Company's principal executive offices no later than January 30, 2023 (which the Company has determined to be a reasonable period of time before it expects to begin to print and distribute its proxy materials prior to the Annual Meeting). Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Exchange Act in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

With respect to stockholder proposals to be presented at the Annual Meeting which are not intended to be included in the Company's proxy statement relating to the Annual Meeting, pursuant to the Bylaws, a stockholder's written notice of such proposal, in the form specified in the Bylaws, must be delivered to or mailed and received at the Company's principal executive offices no later than January 30, 2023 (the tenth business day after a statement setting forth the date of the Annual Meeting was first disclosed to the public). Pursuant to Rule 14a-4(c)(1) promulgated under the Exchange Act, the Company's management will have discretionary authority to vote on any matter of which the Company does not receive notice of by January 30, 2023 with respect to proxies submitted for the Annual Meeting. The notice must include all of the information required by the Company's Bylaws and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to the Bylaws, in order to nominate persons for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting, a stockholder must deliver notice of the intention to submit nominations at the Annual Meeting, in the form specified in the Bylaws, to the Secretary of the Company no later than January 30, 2023 (the tenth business day after a statement setting forth the date of the Annual Meeting was first disclosed to the public). The Company is not required to include in its proxy statement any director nominated by a stockholder through this process. Except as otherwise provided by law, the Chairman of the Annual Meeting shall have the power and duty to determine whether a nomination or any business proposal was made in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Bylaws.

The foregoing description of the advance notice provisions contained in the Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Bylaws. Stockholders are urged to read the complete text of such advance notice provisions.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No.

Description of Exhibit
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: January 13, 2023

SMART FOR LIFE, INC.
/s/ Darren C. Minton
Name: Darren C. Minton
Title: Chief Executive Officer

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Smart for Life Inc. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 21:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SMART FOR LIFE, INC.
04:10pSmart For Life : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
04:06pSmart For Life, Inc. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01/12Smart for Life CEO Issues Year-End Letter to Shareholders
AQ
01/05Smart For Life, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
2022Smart for Life to Launch Greens First Protein Bars in 2023; Shares Rise
MT
2022Smart for Life Announces Launch of Greens First Protein Bars
CI
2022Smart for Life Announces Launch of Greens First Protein Bars
AQ
2022Smart For Life, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Eq..
AQ
2022Smart for Life Announces Capital Restructuring Designed to Address Nasdaq Listing Requi..
AQ
2022Smart for Life, Inc. announced that it has received $1.000001 million in funding from A..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMART FOR LIFE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,02 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,77 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,37 M 7,37 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart SMART FOR LIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Smart for Life, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART FOR LIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darren C. Minton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan B. Bergman Chief Financial Officer
Alfonso J. Cervantes Executive Chairman
Ronald S. Altbach Independent Director
Robert S. Rein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART FOR LIFE, INC.-2.09%7
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.4.85%25 025
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-1.50%24 384
CHEWY, INC.18.04%18 521
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.5.94%10 727
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.9.49%10 539