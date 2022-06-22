Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   KYG8232Y1014

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
  Report
06/22/2022 | 11:23 am EDT
20.12 USD   +0.32%
11:11aCree LED Unveils Latest LED Innovations at LightFair 2022 in Las Vegas
BU
06/10SMART GLOBAL : Rosenblatt 2nd Annual Age of AI Virtual Conference
PU
06/08SGH Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Conference Call
BU
Cree LED Unveils Latest LED Innovations at LightFair 2022 in Las Vegas

06/22/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Cree LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), opened LightFair 2022 with the debut of the recently launched XLamp® Element G (XE-G) LEDs, delivering a new performance class with unmatched light output and efficiency in a small form factor. On display at Cree LED’s booth 3007 is a stunning, 8-foot periodic table showcasing all 17 colors and 3 white options available in the comprehensive XE-G LED family.

The XE-G LED family of products was recognized this week by EdisonReport as a “LightFair Top 10 MUST SEE” product (https://edisonreport.com/2022/06/20/top-10-must-see-2022/). The award winning products will be a part of two demos at the event that highlight the performance advantages for color mixing applications: one optimized for outdoor architectural lighting and the other optimized to deliver very high CRI across a wide range of 1800K-7500K CCT for indoor lighting.

Additional LED innovations on display include:

  • Color-tunable projector: featuring the new XLamp XM-L Color Gen 2 High Intensity LED, demonstrating extremely tight LED die spacing that delivers the best color mixing for directional color-changing lighting
  • Photophyll™ Select: the first LED color fully optimized for horticulture, is designed to replace the white LEDs common in two-channel white + red horticulture luminaires. Cree LED’s full-spectrum luminaire design featuring this new color delivers efficiency up to 3.25 PPF/W
  • Precision dimming: a simplified approach to address unacceptable variations in LED light output and hue when using low-current dimming
  • Circadian Stimulus (CS): J Series® 2835 Color LEDs featured in different scenarios demonstrate CS, considered the best new metric for measuring the effects of light on the melatonin content in a person’s body, which affects alertness.
  • XLamp XD16 Premium White LEDs and XLamp CHA family LEDs: recent product launches
  • XLamp XP-G3 S Line LEDs: Leading-efficacy for outdoor lighting and J Series 5050 K Class LEDs for industrial lighting

“We are excited to be a part of LightFair and welcome all attendees to visit our booth 3007 and see the innovations we have on display,” said Cree LED President Claude Demby. “These innovations demonstrate our continued efforts to push the boundaries of LED technology along with our commitment to lead the industry with best-in-class technology, quality and performance.”

To learn more about Cree LED products featured at LightFair 2022, visit: LightFair 2022 (cree-led.com).

About Cree LED:

Cree LED, an SGH company, offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in High Power General Lighting, Mid-Power General Lighting, Specialty Lighting and Video Screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 852 M - -
Net income 2022 70,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 998 M 998 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,05 $
Average target price 43,33 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Rizvi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Penelope A. Herscher Chairman
Jack A. Pacheco COO & President-Smart Memory Solutions
Sandeep Nayyar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-43.51%998
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.68%9 704
RAMBUS INC.-26.57%2 379
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-37.30%2 126
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-44.22%1 275
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-37.82%1 194