  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    SGH   KYG8232Y1017

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
16.20 USD   +1.89%
09:04aCree LED and Star Headlight & Lantern Company Enter Settlement and Limited License Agreement
BU
12/13SGH Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Conference Call
BU
12/06SMART Modular Technologies Launches New Family of Data Center Solid State Drives
BU
Cree LED and Star Headlight & Lantern Company Enter Settlement and Limited License Agreement

12/21/2022 | 09:04am EST
CreeLED, Inc. (“Cree LED”), an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), and Star Headlight & Lantern Co., Inc. (“Star”) today announced that they have reached a mutually beneficial settlement related to a patent infringement dispute between the parties. As part of the settlement, Cree LED granted Star a limited license to certain Cree LED patents covering LED components.

About Cree LED

Cree LED offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, specialty lighting and video screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.

About Star Headlight & Lantern Company

Established in 1889 by five founding owners, Star Headlight and Lantern Co. was purchased later in 1889 by George Washington Jacobs and has maintained all production since then in Rochester NY. The Jacobs family has guided the company through five generations of leadership to become an industry leader in the rail, amber light and emergency lighting markets with company headquarters and manufacturing center located in Avon, New York. For more information, visit: https://www.star1889.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 769 M - -
Net income 2023 43,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 798 M 798 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 88,4%
