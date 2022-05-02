Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   KYG8232Y1017

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 11:24:53 am EDT
22.74 USD   +0.35%
11:13aCreeLED Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Star Headlight & Lantern Company
BU
04/28SMART Modular Technologies Joins IGEL Ready Program
BU
04/12Smart Global Unveils New Memory Add-in-Card for Large Memory Applications
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CreeLED Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Star Headlight & Lantern Company

05/02/2022 | 11:13am EDT
CreeLED, Inc. (“Cree LED”), a SMART Global Holdings company (Nasdaq: SGH), announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York against Star Headlight & Lantern Co., Inc. (“Star”). The lawsuit asserts that Star has infringed Cree LED’s rights in four United States patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 8,884,510; 9,048,396; 9,865,780; and D718,258) by selling a DLITE product that incorporates six infringing LED packages.

Cree LED specializes in delivering a broad portfolio of high-performance LED chips and components to its customers. Cree LED, together with its predecessor, Cree, Inc., has a thirty-year track record of innovations and industry firsts. This rich history in technology and innovation has distinguished Cree LED as one of the LED industry’s strongest brands. Cree LED’s contributions to LED development and design serve as the basis for Cree LED’s expansive portfolio of U.S. and worldwide patents covering an array of innovative technologies.

As a U.S.-based market leader that has extensively invested in research and development, quality, and product innovation, Cree LED is committed to protecting and enforcing its valuable intellectual property rights.

About Cree LED

Cree LED, an SGH company, offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in High Power General Lighting, Mid-Power General Lighting, Specialty Lighting and Video Screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.


© Business Wire 2022
