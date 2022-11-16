Advanced search
    SGH   KYG8232Y1017

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:58 2022-11-16 pm EST
16.74 USD   -3.93%
Penguin Computing to Acquire Remote Access Software Assets from Colorado Code Craft

11/16/2022 | 01:59pm EST
Integration of high-fidelity remote application access platform expands Penguin’s portfolio of innovative HPC, AI, and cloud software offerings

Penguin Solutions, an SGH brand (Nasdaq: SGH) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, announced today that its Penguin Computing group has acquired all software and intellectual property assets of Colorado Code Craft and welcomed Colorado Code Craft employees to the Penguin Computing team. The company specializes in secure remote work and collaboration software solutions for high-performance and high-fidelity remote visualization, including remote 3D visualization for applications running in the cloud and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) for technical computing.

Penguin and Colorado Code Craft have been working together since 2014, when they collaborated to deliver Penguin’s Scyld Cloud Workstation VDI platform as a remote visualization technology with the Penguin on Demand (POD) HPC cloud. The companies have continued the partnership since that time, expanding the product to include numerous follow-on software releases and capabilities. Recent enhancements include the addition of 60fps (frames per second) video refresh support and support for 4K video fidelity for demanding high-resolution workloads -- all delivered through a standard browser.

“The data volumes and compute-intensive use cases for HPC and AI increasingly lead to situations where data scientists and researchers are operating from locations far from the data center or cloud,” said Thierry Pellegrino, president of Penguin Solutions. “With the acquisition of Colorado Code Craft’s high-performance, browser-based remote display capabilities, we’re able to provide our customers with a secure way to deliver remote desktops and application streaming from any cloud or data center to any device, regardless of the network conditions. This agentless solution accelerates users’ work processes by enabling rapid access to in-place data on the HPC/AI cluster and operates without the need for application or user workstation modifications.”

Penguin’s Scyld Cloud Workstation software is based on Colorado Code Craft technology and continues to play a key role in Penguin on Demand (POD) offerings. The current user base is comprised of data scientists, researchers, and engineers across diverse markets such as: energy, engineering, infrastructure, manufacturing, monitoring and evaluation, oil & gas, and research.

In addition, the software is also integrated with Penguin’s new Scyld Cloud Central platform – and will also be available for use on the Google Cloud Platform, POD, and by Penguin customers leveraging dedicated HPC/AI cluster environments within their data center or co-location facilities.

“After a decade of developing remote visualization platforms and expanding innovative solutions for customers, we are very excited to become a part of Penguin Solutions,” said Thomas Ruge, founder of Colorado Code Craft. “Together we will expand our customer base with both enterprise customers and technology partners into industries such as media/entertainment and distributed design/engineering that rely on the seamless remote application experience that we can provide.”

The definitive agreement was signed on November 7, 2022 and the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Visit our website or Penguin Solutions’ booth #2400 at SC22 this week to learn more.

To stay connected, follow Penguin Solutions on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Penguin Solutions, Penguin Computing, Colorado Code Craft, Scyld Cloud Central, and Scyld Cloud Workstation are trademarks or registered trademarks of Penguin Computing, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Penguin Solutions

The Penguin Solutions™ portfolio, which includes Penguin Computing and Penguin Edge, accelerates customers’ digital transformation with the power of emerging technologies in HPC, AI, and IoT with solutions and services that span the continuum of edge, core, and cloud. By designing highly-advanced infrastructure, machines, and networked systems we enable the world’s most innovative enterprises and government institutions to build the autonomous future, drive discovery and amplify human potential. Penguin Solutions is an SGH Brand.


© Business Wire 2022
