    SGH   KYG8232Y1017

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
17.07 USD   +0.59%
12/06SMART Modular Technologies Launches New Family of Data Center Solid State Drives
BU
11/29SMART Modular Technologies Launches New Family of Data Center Solid State Drives
BU
11/16SMART Global Holdings Unit Acquires Colorado Code Craft for Undisclosed Sum
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

SGH Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Conference Call

12/13/2022 | 04:06pm EST
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings after market close on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call.

Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit: SGH Q1 FY23 Earnings Call Webcast

  • Conference Call Information: Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing +1 844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international), using the access code 821417.
  • Replay Information: An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year after the webcast date at https://ir.sghcorp.com. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible for one week after the conference call by dialing +1 866-813-9403 (domestic) or +44 204-525-0658 (international), using the access code 304037.

About SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory, and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers. Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 769 M - -
Net income 2023 43,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 825 M 825 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 88,4%
Technical analysis trends SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,97 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Rizvi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Penelope A. Herscher Chairman
Jack A. Pacheco COO & President-Smart Memory Solutions
Sandeep Nayyar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-53.77%825
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.24%11 455
RAMBUS INC.29.33%4 085
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.-33.06%2 048
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-39.26%1 973
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-46.72%1 193