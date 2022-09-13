Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   KYG8232Y1017

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
  Report
2022-09-13
17.61 USD   -5.12%
04:06pSGH Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Conference Call
BU
08:15aNew Penguin Edge IFC6720 Platform Enables Innovation for Video Content Distribution
BU
09/12Embark Technology Names Penelope Herscher as Board Chair
MT
SGH Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Conference Call

09/13/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings after market close on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call.

Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit: SGH Q4 FY22 Earnings Call Webcast

  • Conference Call Information: Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing +1 844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international), using the access code 284484.
  • Replay Information: An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year after the webcast date at https://ir.sghcorp.com. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible for one week after the conference call by dialing +1 866-813-9403 (domestic) or +44 204-525-0658 (international), using the access code 524007.

About SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory, and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 822 M - -
Net income 2022 54,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 74,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 928 M 928 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,56 $
Average target price 33,83 $
Spread / Average Target 82,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Rizvi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Penelope A. Herscher Chairman
Jack A. Pacheco COO & President-Smart Memory Solutions
Sandeep Nayyar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-47.71%928
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.59%9 358
RAMBUS INC.-10.72%2 900
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-41.11%1 884
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.-38.57%1 867
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-42.58%1 161