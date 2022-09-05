Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   KYG8232Y1017

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-02 pm EDT
17.32 USD   -1.42%
08/31SMART Modular Technologies Launches its First Compute Express Link Memory Module
BU
08/31Cree LED Announces Launch of New Website
BU
08/29SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGH Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) in Connection With Stratus Acquisition

09/05/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH), today announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of SGH has approved the grant, as of August 29, 2022, of restricted share units (“RSUs”) with respect to an aggregate of 372,347 ordinary shares of SGH to 273 non-executive employees who joined the SGH group as a result of SGH’s acquisition of Stratus Technologies (“Stratus”), which was completed on August 29, 2022.

Additionally, the Compensation Committee approved the grant, as of August 29, 2022, of an individually negotiated award to David Laurello, who will be employed as senior vice president, Corporate Development of SGH and CEO and president of Stratus. Mr. Laurello’s award consists of RSUs with respect to 103,600 ordinary shares of SGH.

The RSUs granted to all of the above-described new employees will vest over approximately four years, with 25% vesting on October 20, 2023 and the remaining portion vesting thereafter in equal quarterly installments of 6.25% of the initial number of shares in each grant, subject to the continued employment of the grant recipient as of each vesting date.

These awards have been granted to the new employees as inducements material to their entering into employment with the SGH group in accordance with Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Marketplace Rules. The awards are granted under the SMART Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by SGH’s Board of Directors effective as of February 15, 2021 and which authorizes equity awards outside of the shareholder-approved SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Amended and Restated 2017 Share Incentive Plan to provide inducements for certain individuals to enter into employment with SGH and its subsidiaries and affiliates. Other terms of the awards are set forth in the 2021 Inducement Plan and the applicable award agreements covering such awards.

About SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory, and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers. Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
08/31SMART Modular Technologies Launches its First Compute Express Link Memory Module
BU
08/31Cree LED Announces Launch of New Website
BU
08/29SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Ac..
AQ
08/29Smart Global Holdings, Inc. and Smart Modular Technologies, Inc Enters into First Amend..
CI
08/29SGH Completes Acquisition of Stratus Technologies
BU
08/29SMART Global Holdings, Inc. completed the acquisition of Stratus Technologies, Inc. fro..
CI
08/23SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/23SGH Appoints Mark Papermaster as Independent Member of Board of Directors
BU
08/23SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Appoints Mark Papermaster as Independent Member of Board of..
CI
08/17SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 822 M - -
Net income 2022 54,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 74,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 866 M 866 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,32 $
Average target price 33,83 $
Spread / Average Target 95,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Rizvi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Penelope A. Herscher Chairman
Jack A. Pacheco COO & President-Smart Memory Solutions
Sandeep Nayyar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-51.20%866
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.72%9 454
RAMBUS INC.-16.03%2 728
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.-38.31%1 917
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-42.77%1 904
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-50.64%1 111