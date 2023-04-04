SGH Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
04/04/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
Record IPS revenue of $222 million
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights
Net sales of $429 million, down 4.5% versus the year-ago quarter
GAAP gross margin of 25.7%, up 60 basis points versus the year-ago quarter
Non-GAAP gross margin of 28.9%, up 290 basis points versus the year-ago quarter
GAAP EPS of $(0.55) versus $0.04 in the year-ago quarter
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 versus $0.87 in the year-ago quarter
Cash and cash equivalents of $376 million
“Our second quarter fiscal 2023 results demonstrate the resilience of our business, highlighted by strong non-GAAP gross margin of 28.9% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.76, which was above the high end of our guidance range. We exited Q2 with a strong balance sheet, including $376 million in cash and cash equivalents,” commented CEO Mark Adams. “We remain disciplined in managing our expenses given the continued challenging economic environment, while maintaining strategic investments to capitalize on the tailwinds of AI, machine learning, data analytics, networking and specialty lighting, which we believe will drive long-term growth for SGH and create value for our shareholders,” concluded Adams.
Quarterly Financial Results
GAAP (1)
Non-GAAP (2)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Q2 FY23
Q1 FY23
Q2 FY22
Q2 FY23
Q1 FY23
Q2 FY22
Net sales
$
429.2
$
465.5
$
449.2
$
429.2
$
465.5
$
449.2
Gross profit
110.4
118.4
112.7
123.9
129.2
116.9
Operating income (loss)
(7.2
)
17.6
16.8
51.4
54.8
57.4
Net income (loss) attributable to SGH
(27.2
)
5.0
2.5
37.6
39.5
47.6
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.55
)
$
0.10
$
0.04
$
0.76
$
0.79
$
0.87
(1)
GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2)
Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.
Business Outlook
As of April 4, 2023, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its third quarter of fiscal 2023:
GAAP
Outlook
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Outlook
Net sales
$375 million +/- $20 million
—
$375 million +/- $20 million
Gross margin
26% +/- 1%
2%
(A)
28% +/- 1%
Operating expenses
$90 million +/- $3 million
$18 million
(B)(C)
$72 million +/- $3 million
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$(0.03) +/- $0.10
$0.43
(A)(B)(C)(D)
$0.40 +/- $0.10
Diluted shares
50 million
—
50 million
Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions)
(A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales
$
8
(B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A
13
(C) Other adjustments
5
(D) Estimated tax effects
(5
)
$
21
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details
SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the second quarter of fiscal 2023 results and related matters today, April 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-833-470-1428 in the U.S. or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations, using the access code 849109. The earnings presentation and a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.smartm.com/investors/default.aspx) where they will remain available for approximately one year.
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to, statements concerning or regarding future events and the future financial performance of SGH (including the business and financial outlook for the next fiscal quarter), SGH’s investment in its business and growth drivers in SGH’s industries and markets.
These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipate,” “target,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “believe,” “could,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide SGH’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SGH’s control, including but not limited to global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, SGH’s customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment; disruptions in SGH’s operations or its supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; availability of our cash and cash equivalents; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of SGH’s strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers’ negative reactions to them, including any resulting impairment of goodwill or gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt; limitations on, or changes in the availability of, supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil or in the LED market; reduction in, or termination of, incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of SGH’s customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of SGH’s limited number of key vendors; and the inability to maintain or expand government business. These risks, uncertainties and factors could cause SGH’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and factors as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, SGH does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date that the forward-looking statements were made.
Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, (gains) losses from changes in currency exchange rates, amortization of debt discount and other costs, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in the Company’s non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and other infrequent or unusual items.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about SGH’s financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.
About SMART Global Holdings – SGH
At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.
Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.