SGH Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Record IPS revenue of $222 million

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $429 million, down 4.5% versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP gross margin of 25.7%, up 60 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 28.9%, up 290 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $(0.55) versus $0.04 in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 versus $0.87 in the year-ago quarter

Cash and cash equivalents of $376 million

“Our second quarter fiscal 2023 results demonstrate the resilience of our business, highlighted by strong non-GAAP gross margin of 28.9% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.76, which was above the high end of our guidance range. We exited Q2 with a strong balance sheet, including $376 million in cash and cash equivalents,” commented CEO Mark Adams. “We remain disciplined in managing our expenses given the continued challenging economic environment, while maintaining strategic investments to capitalize on the tailwinds of AI, machine learning, data analytics, networking and specialty lighting, which we believe will drive long-term growth for SGH and create value for our shareholders,” concluded Adams.

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 FY23 Q1 FY23 Q2 FY22 Q2 FY23 Q1 FY23 Q2 FY22 Net sales $ 429.2 $ 465.5 $ 449.2 $ 429.2 $ 465.5 $ 449.2 Gross profit 110.4 118.4 112.7 123.9 129.2 116.9 Operating income (loss) (7.2 ) 17.6 16.8 51.4 54.8 57.4 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH (27.2 ) 5.0 2.5 37.6 39.5 47.6 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.55 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.76 $ 0.79 $ 0.87

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.

Business Outlook

As of April 4, 2023, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its third quarter of fiscal 2023:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales $375 million +/- $20 million — $375 million +/- $20 million Gross margin 26% +/- 1% 2% (A) 28% +/- 1% Operating expenses $90 million +/- $3 million $18 million (B)(C) $72 million +/- $3 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.03) +/- $0.10 $0.43 (A)(B)(C)(D) $0.40 +/- $0.10 Diluted shares 50 million — 50 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 8 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 13 (C) Other adjustments 5 (D) Estimated tax effects (5 ) $ 21

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, (gains) losses from changes in currency exchange rates, amortization of debt discount and other costs, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in the Company’s non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and other infrequent or unusual items.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about SGH’s financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 24,

2023 November 25,

2022 February 25,

2022 February 24,

2023 February 25,

2022 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 151,136 $ 191,967 $ 260,081 $ 343,103 $ 499,482 Intelligent Platform Solutions 222,451 210,971 82,257 433,422 200,911 LED Solutions 55,587 62,540 106,833 118,127 218,722 Total net sales 429,174 465,478 449,171 894,652 919,115 Cost of sales 318,793 347,068 336,458 665,861 684,201 Gross profit 110,381 118,410 112,713 228,791 234,914 Operating expenses: Research and development 26,665 24,056 18,794 50,721 36,451 Selling, general and administrative 62,771 71,022 53,114 133,793 105,664 Impairment of goodwill 17,558 — — 17,558 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 6,400 3,700 24,000 10,100 41,200 Other operating (income) expense 4,154 2,041 — 6,195 — Total operating expenses 117,548 100,819 95,908 218,367 183,315 Operating income (loss) (7,167 ) 17,591 16,805 10,424 51,599 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 8,006 8,037 4,462 16,043 9,568 Other non-operating (income) expense 13,329 (660 ) 1,785 12,669 3,020 Total non-operating (income) expense 21,335 7,377 6,247 28,712 12,588 Income (loss) before taxes (28,502 ) 10,214 10,558 (18,288 ) 39,011 Income tax provision (benefit) (1,716 ) 4,890 7,586 3,174 15,341 Net income (loss) (26,786 ) 5,324 2,972 (21,462 ) 23,670 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 433 332 514 765 1,185 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (27,219 ) $ 4,992 $ 2,458 $ (22,227 ) $ 22,485 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.55 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ (0.45 ) $ 0.46 Diluted $ (0.55 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ (0.45 ) $ 0.40 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 49,116 48,962 49,522 49,039 49,267 Diluted 49,116 49,791 57,636 49,039 56,135

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 24,

2023 November 25,

2022 February 25,

2022 February 24,

2023 February 25,

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 110,381 $ 118,410 $ 112,713 $ 228,791 $ 234,914 Share-based compensation expense 1,369 1,708 1,648 3,077 3,379 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,615 6,466 2,582 13,081 5,678 Flow-through of inventory step up — 2,599 — 2,599 — Cost of sales related restructure 5,552 — — 5,552 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 123,917 $ 129,183 $ 116,943 $ 253,100 $ 243,971 GAAP gross margin 25.7 % 25.4 % 25.1 % 25.6 % 25.6 % Effect of adjustments 3.2 % 2.4 % 0.9 % 2.7 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 28.9 % 27.8 % 26.0 % 28.3 % 26.5 % GAAP operating expenses $ 117,548 $ 100,819 $ 95,908 $ 218,367 $ 183,315 Share-based compensation expense (9,026 ) (8,704 ) (8,325 ) (17,730 ) (16,369 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (4,200 ) (4,392 ) (3,247 ) (8,592 ) (6,494 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (2,824 ) (6,732 ) (252 ) (9,556 ) (1,289 ) Impairment of goodwill (17,558 ) — — (17,558 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (6,400 ) (3,700 ) (24,000 ) (10,100 ) (41,200 ) Restructure charge (4,154 ) (2,041 ) — (6,195 ) — Other (900 ) (900 ) (576 ) (1,800 ) (577 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 72,486 $ 74,350 $ 59,508 $ 146,836 $ 117,386 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (7,167 ) $ 17,591 $ 16,805 $ 10,424 $ 51,599 Share-based compensation expense 10,395 10,412 9,973 20,807 19,748 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 10,815 10,858 5,829 21,673 12,172 Flow-through of inventory step up — 2,599 — 2,599 — Cost of sales related restructure 5,552 — — 5,552 — Acquisition and integration expenses 2,824 6,732 252 9,556 1,289 Impairment of goodwill 17,558 — — 17,558 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 6,400 3,700 24,000 10,100 41,200 Restructure charge 4,154 2,041 — 6,195 — Other 900 900 576 1,800 577 Non-GAAP operating income $ 51,431 $ 54,833 $ 57,435 $ 106,264 $ 126,585

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 24,

2023 November 25,

2022 February 25,

2022 February 24,

2023 February 25,

2022 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (27,219 ) $ 4,992 $ 2,458 $ (22,227 ) $ 22,485 Share-based compensation expense 10,395 10,412 9,973 20,807 19,748 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 10,815 10,858 5,829 21,673 12,172 Flow-through of inventory step up — 2,599 — 2,599 — Cost of sales related restructure 5,552 — — 5,552 — Acquisition and integration expenses 2,824 6,732 252 9,556 1,289 Impairment of goodwill 17,558 — — 17,558 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 6,400 3,700 24,000 10,100 41,200 Restructure charge 4,154 2,041 — 6,195 — Amortization of debt discount and other costs 1,048 1,069 2,296 2,117 4,506 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 16,691 (767 ) 653 15,924 653 Foreign currency (gains) losses 281 242 1,408 523 2,875 Other 900 900 576 1,800 577 Tax effects of above, other tax adjustments and the tax effect of capitalization of R&D expense (11,753 ) (3,300 ) 126 (15,053 ) (1,626 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 37,646 $ 39,478 $ 47,571 $ 77,124 $ 103,879 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 49,116 49,791 57,636 49,039 56,135 Adjustment for dilutive securities and capped calls 726 — (2,759 ) 777 (2,670 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 49,842 49,791 54,877 49,816 53,465 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.55 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ (0.45 ) $ 0.40 Effect of adjustments 1.31 0.69 0.83 2.00 1.55 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.79 $ 0.87 $ 1.55 $ 1.95 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (27,219 ) $ 4,992 $ 2,458 $ (22,227 ) $ 22,485 Interest expense, net 8,006 8,037 4,462 16,043 9,568 Income tax provision (benefit) (1,716 ) 4,890 7,586 3,174 15,341 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 19,931 19,789 16,077 39,720 31,890 Share-based compensation expense 10,395 10,412 9,973 20,807 19,748 Flow-through of inventory step up — 2,599 — 2,599 — Cost of sales related restructure 5,552 — — 5,552 — Acquisition and integration expenses 2,824 6,732 252 9,556 1,289 Impairment of goodwill 17,558 — — 17,558 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 6,400 3,700 24,000 10,100 41,200 Restructure charge 4,154 2,041 — 6,195 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 16,691 (767 ) 653 15,924 653 Other 900 900 576 1,800 577 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,476 $ 63,325 $ 66,037 $ 126,801 $ 142,751

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of February 24,

2023 August 26,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 375,854 $ 363,065 Accounts receivable, net 229,474 410,323 Inventories 294,367 323,084 Other current assets 78,475 55,393 Total current assets 978,170 1,151,865 Property and equipment, net 171,798 153,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets 80,468 77,399 Intangible assets, net 182,894 77,812 Goodwill 182,710 74,009 Other noncurrent assets 44,043 37,044 Total assets $ 1,640,083 $ 1,572,064 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 226,289 $ 413,354 Current debt 32,141 12,025 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 30,900 — Other current liabilities 131,117 90,161 Total current liabilities 420,447 515,540 Long-term debt 789,364 591,389 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 76,092 71,754 Other noncurrent liabilities 22,660 14,835 Total liabilities 1,308,563 1,193,518 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 1,631 1,586 Additional paid-in capital 417,998 448,112 Retained earnings 247,756 251,344 Treasury shares (123,999 ) (107,776 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (217,557 ) (221,655 ) Total SGH shareholders’ equity 325,829 371,611 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 5,691 6,935 Total equity 331,520 378,546 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,640,083 $ 1,572,064

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 24,

2023 November 25,

2022 February 25,

2022 February 24,

2023 February 25,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (26,786 ) $ 5,324 $ 2,972 $ (21,462 ) $ 23,670 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 19,931 19,789 16,077 39,720 31,890 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,048 1,069 2,438 2,117 4,770 Share-based compensation expense 10,395 10,412 9,973 20,807 19,748 Impairment of goodwill 17,558 — — 17,558 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 6,400 3,700 24,000 10,100 41,200 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 16,691 (767 ) 653 15,924 653 Other 3,705 319 880 4,024 688 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 78,529 129,695 (39,526 ) 208,224 (75,579 ) Inventories 119,491 (82,882 ) (13,225 ) 36,609 26,415 Other assets (1,525 ) (5,199 ) 8,829 (6,724 ) 10,445 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (145,951 ) (83,030 ) 19,750 (228,981 ) (36,142 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (73,724 ) — (73,724 ) — Deferred income taxes, net 1,049 1,309 (656 ) 2,358 (447 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 100,535 (73,985 ) 32,165 26,550 47,311 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (12,613 ) (11,649 ) (7,376 ) (24,262 ) (20,142 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2,800 ) (210,273 ) — (213,073 ) — Other 2,060 (1,721 ) (81 ) 339 (692 ) Net cash used for investing activities (13,353 ) (223,643 ) (7,457 ) (236,996 ) (20,834 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt — 295,287 270,775 295,287 270,775 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 308 3,942 2,431 4,250 7,460 Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit — — 24,000 — 84,000 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (28,100 ) — (28,100 ) — Payments to acquire ordinary shares (11,564 ) (4,659 ) (229 ) (16,223 ) (2,895 ) Payment of premium in connection with convertible note exchange (14,141 ) — — (14,141 ) — Repayments of debt (4,507 ) (4,489 ) (125,000 ) (8,996 ) (125,000 ) Net cash paid for settlement and purchase of Capped Calls (4,304 ) — — (4,304 ) — Distribution to noncontrolling interest (2,009 ) — (3,773 ) (2,009 ) (3,773 ) Repayments of borrowings under line of credit — — (59,000 ) — (109,000 ) Other (3,414 ) (2 ) (3,841 ) (3,416 ) (3,841 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (39,631 ) 261,979 105,363 222,348 117,726 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,712 205 2,647 1,917 (1,421 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 49,263 (35,444 ) 132,718 13,819 142,782 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 327,621 363,065 233,050 363,065 222,986 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 376,884 $ 327,621 $ 365,768 $ 376,884 $ 365,768

