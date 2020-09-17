Log in
SMART Global Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings on October 1

09/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 after market close on Thursday, October 1. Following the earnings release, the Company will host a corresponding webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the financial results and provide a business outlook.

The call will be broadcast live over the internet and will be accessible via the Events section of the Company’s website at www.smartgh.com/news-and-events/events.

Conference Call Details
Date:Thursday, October 1, 2020
Time:1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in U.S. toll free:+1-866-487-6452
Dial-in Int’l toll free:+1-213-660-0710
Conference ID:4779109
Webcast link:www.smartgh.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To listen to the replay, dial +1-855-859-2056; Passcode: 4779109; or visit the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com.

About SMART Global Holdings
The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing. SMART operates in three primary product areas: specialty memory products, Brazil products and specialty compute and storage solutions.

For more information about SMART Global Holdings business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; and Penguin Computing.

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt
Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
(510) 360-8596
ir@smartm.com

PR Contact:
Maureen O’Leary, Marketing
SMART Modular Technologies
+1 (602) 330-6846
maureen.o’leary@smartm.com 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 124 M - -
Net income 2020 0,53 M - -
Net Debt 2020 52,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10 920x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 660 M 660 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 712
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 34,17 $
Last Close Price 27,30 $
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Adams President & Chief Executive Officer
Ajay B. Shah Executive Chairman
Jack A. Pacheco Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive VP
Kenneth Yeh-Kang Hao Director
Paul Mercadante Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-28.04%660
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED35.50%406 174
NVIDIA CORPORATION112.74%308 858
INTEL CORPORATION-16.46%214 224
BROADCOM INC.16.14%148 468
QUALCOMM, INC.32.13%129 254
