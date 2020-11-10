Log in
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
03:01pSMART GLOBAL : Ruggedized/Industrial Memory Modules
PU
11/05SMART GLOBAL : Modular Introduces MDC7000 Enterprise-Class Solid State Drive
PU
10/26SMART GLOBAL : to Acquire Cree LED Presentation
PU
SMART Global : Ruggedized/Industrial Memory Modules

11/10/2020
Ruggedized/Industrial Memory

Arthur Sainio, Director of Product Marketing for SMART, explains the processes of making industrial or ruggedized memory to withstand extreme environments. Industries for industrial memory include Defense, Networking, Telecom, IIoT, and industrial Automation. Among the processes Sainio discusses, are conformal coating and burn-in.

Disclaimer

SMART Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 20:00:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 236 M - -
Net income 2021 46,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,28 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 746 M 746 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 754
Free-Float 55,2%
Technical analysis trends SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 36,80 $
Last Close Price 30,56 $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay B. Shah Executive Chairman
Jack A. Pacheco COO, CFO & President-Smart Memory Solutions
Kenneth Yeh-Kang Hao Director
Sandeep Nayyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-19.45%746
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED36.25%415 542
NVIDIA CORPORATION131.72%336 796
INTEL CORPORATION-23.81%186 869
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED61.63%161 292
BROADCOM INC.18.83%151 906
