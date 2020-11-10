SMART Global : Ruggedized/Industrial Memory Modules

Arthur Sainio, Director of Product Marketing for SMART, explains the processes of making industrial or ruggedized memory to withstand extreme environments. Industries for industrial memory include Defense, Networking, Telecom, IIoT, and industrial Automation. Among the processes Sainio discusses, are conformal coating and burn-in.

