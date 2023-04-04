SMART Global : SGH Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation and the oral communications made during the course of this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future events and SGH's future financial or operating performance; statements regarding the extent and timing of and expectations regarding SGH's future revenues and expenses and customer demand; statements regarding SGH's business strategies, investments and growth drivers in SGH's industries and markets; statements regarding the deployment of SGH's products and services and SGH's ability to meet customer commitments; statements regarding the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic events, including supply chain challenges, foreign currency fluctuations and interest rate changes, upon SGH's and SGH's customers' respective businesses; statements regarding the anticipated benefits to be realized from the acquisition of Stratus Technologies; statements regarding the estimations of future payouts under SGH's equity plans and in connection with the acquisition of Stratus Technologies; statements regarding SGH's expected capital expenditures and SGH's estimates regarding SGH's capital requirements; statements regarding restructuring activities and charges; statements regarding the impairment of goodwill; and statements regarding SGH's reliance on third parties. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "could" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide

SGH's current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SGH's control, including but not limited to, issues, delays or complications in integrating the operations of Stratus Technologies; global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, SGH's customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in SGH's operations or supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; the ability to manage SGH's cost structure, including SGH's success in implementing restructuring or other plans intended to improve SGH's operating efficiency; workforce reductions; uncertainties in the global macro-economic environment; changes in demand for SGH's segments; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of SGH's strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers' negative reactions to them; limitations on, or changes in the availability of, supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; future cash flows of the Penguin Edge business; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil or in the LED market; reduction in, or termination of, incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of SGH's customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of SGH's limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and the continuing availability of borrowings under term loans and revolving lines of credit and SGH's ability to raise capital through debt or equity financings. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the sections titled "Risk Factors," "Critical Accounting Estimates," "Results of Operations," "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" and "Liquidity and Capital