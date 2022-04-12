Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   KYG8232Y1017

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 11:23:42 am EDT
22.90 USD   +0.99%
11:03aSMART Modular Announces the SMART Kestral PCIe Optane Memory Add-in-Card to Enable Memory Expansion and Acceleration
BU
04/06Needham Adjusts SMART Global Holdings' Price Target to $45 from $42.50, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/06Rosenblatt Adjusts SMART Global Holdings' Price Target to $60 from $50, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMART Modular Announces the SMART Kestral PCIe Optane Memory Add-in-Card to Enable Memory Expansion and Acceleration

04/12/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Targeted for hyperscalers and data centers running large databases on AMD, ARM, and Intel CPU-based systems

SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives, and hybrid storage products, announces its new SMART Kestral PCIe Optane Memory Add-in-Card (AIC), which is able to add up to 2TB of Optane Memory expansion on a PCIe-Gen4-x16 or PCIe-Gen3-x16 interface independent of the motherboard CPU. SMART’s Kestral AICs accelerate selected algorithms by offloading software-defined storage functions from the host CPU to the Intel FPGA on the AIC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005983/en/

SMART’s Kestral memory Add-In Card is ideal for hyperscale, data centers, and other applications that run large memory applications and can benefit from memory acceleration. (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART’s Kestral memory Add-In Card is ideal for hyperscale, data centers, and other applications that run large memory applications and can benefit from memory acceleration. (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART’s Kestral memory AICs are ideal for hyperscale, data center, and other similar environments that run large memory applications, and would benefit from memory acceleration or system acceleration through computational storage.

“With the advancement of new interconnect standards such as CXL and OpenCAPI, SMART’s new family of SMART Kestral AICs addresses the industry’s need for a variety of new memory module form factors and interfaces for memory expansion and acceleration,” stated Mike Rubino, SMART Modular’s vice president of engineering. “SMART is able to leverage our many years of experience in developing and productizing controller-based memory solutions to meet today’s emerging and continually evolving memory add-on needs of server and storage system customers.”

Key benefits:

  • More memory per server at lower cost per gigabyte
  • Field upgrades for new algorithms and protocols
  • Seamless upgrades for existing servers with custom memory solutions
  • Support for multiple memory technologies and protocols, including Intel Optane DIMMs, DDR4 RDIMMs, and LRDIMMs

Technical specifications:

  • Full-Height, Half-Length (FHHL), dual slot form factor
  • Less than 150W Thermal Design Power (TDP) using a passive heatsink
  • Intel Stratix® 10 DX FPGA enabled with multiple IP support for defining custom solutions
  • Quad Core ARM A53 with dedicated on-board 2GB DDR4 memory and 8GB storage acceleration
  • Four DIMM slots with two independent channels, which can be populated with four Optane DIMMs up to 512GB each or two DDR4 RDIMMs up to 256GB each

Future AICs from SMART will be capable of supporting 4TB of Optane Memory in persistent App Direct Mode via normal load/store semantics for all CPU architectures -- freeing up precious, direct-attached DDR DIMM slots. SMART Kestral memory cards are ideal for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) training servers, permitting large algorithms to be developed quickly and without risk of failure during a power loss event.

For more information on SMART Kestral Memory AIC, visit the product page and technical brief at smartm.com or contact sales team at info@smartm.com.

*The stylized “S” and “SMART” as well as “SMART Modular Technologies” are trademarks or registered trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
11:03aSMART Modular Announces the SMART Kestral PCIe Optane Memory Add-in-Card to Enable Memo..
BU
04/06Needham Adjusts SMART Global Holdings' Price Target to $45 from $42.50, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
04/06Rosenblatt Adjusts SMART Global Holdings' Price Target to $60 from $50, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
04/06Barclays Adjusts Price Target on SMART Global Holdings to $30 From $35, Reiterates Over..
MT
04/05SMART GLOBAL : Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04/05SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/05TRANSCRIPT : SMART Global Holdings, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 05, 2022
CI
04/05Smart Global Holdings Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Sales Rise; Company Issues Fiscal Q3 Guid..
MT
04/05SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events,..
AQ
04/05Earnings Flash (SGH) SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS Posts Q2 Revenue $449.2M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 852 M - -
Net income 2022 70,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 128 M 1 128 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,67 $
Average target price 43,33 $
Spread / Average Target 91,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Rizvi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Penelope A. Herscher Chairman
Jack A. Pacheco COO & President-Smart Memory Solutions
Sandeep Nayyar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-36.13%1 128
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.41%10 530
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-17.87%2 851
RAMBUS INC.-10.68%2 814
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-41.33%1 407
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.77%154