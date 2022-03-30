Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   KYG8232Y1017

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMART Modular Technologies Announces Next Generation of ME2 Flash

03/30/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New DuraFlash ME2 product portfolio leverages latest NAND-technology devices to deliver higher capacity drives with optimized performance and enhanced endurance

SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drive (SSD) and hybrid storage products announces the next generation of its DuraFlash ME2 family of SATA SSD products, which includes industry-standard M.2 2242, M.2 2280, mSATA, Slim SATA and 2.5” form factors. These SSDs are available in both industrial and commercial temperature grades and have versions that implement SMART’s SafeDATA power-loss, data-protection technology for graceful handling of power fluctuations and sudden power loss events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005362/en/

SMART Modular Technologies announces the next generation of its DuraFlash ME2 family of SATA SSD products, which includes industry-standard form factors. (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART Modular Technologies announces the next generation of its DuraFlash ME2 family of SATA SSD products, which includes industry-standard form factors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new ME2 SSDs incorporate the latest generation 3D NAND-technology and SMART Modular’s proprietary NVMSentry firmware to deliver high performance SSD products with endurance up to one drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years using JEDEC JESD219A enterprise endurance workload. The new NAND device offers better cost per bit over previous 64-layer and 96-layer NAND generations without sacrificing performance and reliability.

Further optimization of the NVMSentry firmware also yields enhancements in read and write consistency over wide ranges of application workloads. High performance computing, data centers, networking, cloud systems and many other applications that demand high reliability and consistency over long operating lifetime can benefit from the new ME2 SSD products.

Victor Tsai, director of Flash products at SMART Modular, explains, “We are constantly looking to leverage improvements in NAND technologies to offer state-of-the-art memory solutions for our customers. We work in partnership with them to deliver denser, faster, cost-optimized storage solutions to meet their ever-evolving needs in performance and endurance requirements. Our NVMSentry firmware and SafeDATA technology provide the best in class performance consistency and protection of data when power supplies to the system are unreliable and suffer from brown outs and outages.”

ME2 SSD products are available in the following standard form factors, capacities, temperature grades, and available with the SafeDATA feature. SMART can also custom-build SSDs to address specific needs.

Form Factor

Capacities

Temperature Grade

SafeDATA Technology Version

M.2 2242

240GB – 960GB

Industrial and Commercial

No

M.2 2280

240GB – 1920GB

Industrial and Commercial

Yes

MO-297 slim SATA

240GB – 1920GB

Industrial and Commercial

No

mSATA (MO-300)

240GB – 1920GB

Industrial and Commercial

No

2.5”

240GB – 1920GB

Industrial and Commercial

Yes

For more information on SMART’s new ME2 SSDs, visit the product page at smartm.com.

*The stylized “S” and “SMART” as well as “SMART Modular Technologies”, “DuraFlash”, SafeDATA”, and “NVMSentry” are trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
11:05aSMART Modular Technologies Announces Next Generation of ME2 Flash
BU
03/23SMART Modular Technologies Announces New DuraMemory DDR5 VLP RDIMM
BU
03/15SGH Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Conference Call
BU
02/16SMART Modular Technologies Announces New DuraMemory DDR5 VLP RDIMM
BU
02/14SMART Global Holdings Elects Board Chair
MT
02/14SGH Appoints Penny Herscher Chair of the Board of Directors
BU
02/14SGH Appoints Penny Herscher Chair of the Board of Directors
CI
02/14SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other E..
AQ
02/11TRANSCRIPT : SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
02/08Barclays Adjusts Price Target on SMART Global Holdings to $35 From $41, Reiterates Over..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 836 M - -
Net income 2022 95,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 95,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 324 M 1 324 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,82 $
Average target price 42,08 $
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Rizvi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Penelope A. Herscher Chairman
Jack A. Pacheco COO & President-Smart Memory Solutions
Sandeep Nayyar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-24.44%1 324
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.04%12 088
RAMBUS INC.14.32%3 702
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-6.25%3 295
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-33.72%1 587
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.58%183