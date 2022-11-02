Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGH   KYG8232Y1017

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SGH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
13.86 USD   -1.77%
06:01pSMART Modular Technologies Expands DuraMemory Portfolio with New DDR5 Very Low Profile ECC UDIMMs
BU
10:02aCree LED Photophyll Select LEDs Are Fully Optimized for Horticulture Applications
BU
09:01aFrost & Sullivan Recognizes Stratus for Edge IIoT Product Leadership
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMART Modular Technologies Expands DuraMemory Portfolio with New DDR5 Very Low Profile ECC UDIMMs

11/02/2022 | 06:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extended lineup of DDR5 VLP UDIMMs designed for 1U blade servers used in networking, compute and storage applications

SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives and hybrid storage products today announced the addition of new DDR5 16GB and 32GB Very Low Profile Error-Correction Code Unbuffered Dual In-Line Memory Modules (VLP ECC UDIMM) to its lineup of blade memory VLP module products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005401/en/

SMART’s new DuraMemory DDR5 VLP ECC UDIMMs are designed for embedded 1U blade networking, telecom, compute and storage applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART’s new DuraMemory DDR5 VLP ECC UDIMMs are designed for embedded 1U blade networking, telecom, compute and storage applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART’s new DuraMemory DDR5 VLP ECC UDIMMs are designed for 1U blade servers and blade enclosure systems used in networking, telecom, compute and storage applications that are optimized to minimize space and power. DDR5 VLP ECC UDIMMs are designed to meet height, density, power, and performance specifications needed to enable the next generation of memory applications.

“With the new generation of DDR5 CPUs launching, providing a broad selection of DDR5 VLP modules for our customers helps them meet their needs for specialized blades used in Edge, IIoT and similar applications -- where data needs to be processed at its origin,” stated Arthur Sainio, director of product marketing for DRAM at SMART.

DDR5 modules provide an improved channel and power management architecture, run on less voltage, operate at higher speeds, and can scale to higher densities compared to DDR4. SMART’s VLP ECC UDIMM low profile (18.75 mm height) allows for vertical DIMM placement in 1U blades and saves board space. Its high density capability enables up to 384GB in 1U compute and storage-blade systems with 12 DIMM sockets. The module currently supports DDR5-4800 operation, while support for DDR5-5600 is under development.

In addition, SMART offers industrial temperature grade (-40° to +85°C) VLP ECC UDIMMs for 1U servers used in edge and other applications that need to operate reliably in extreme conditions. SMART also provides enhanced features, such as anti-sulfur resistors, underfill, conformal coating and retention clips to ensure reliable operation under all types of operating conditions.

SMART’s DDR5 16GB and 32GB VLP ECC UDIMM are now available. For technical specifications and how to order information, please visit the VLP UDIMM product page at smartm.com.

*The stylized “S” and “SMART” as well as “SMART Modular Technologies” and “DuraMemory” are trademarks and registered trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
06:01pSMART Modular Technologies Expands DuraMemory Portfolio with New DDR5 Very Low Profile ..
BU
10:02aCree LED Photophyll Select LEDs Are Fully Optimized for Horticulture Applications
BU
09:01aFrost & Sullivan Recognizes Stratus for Edge IIoT Product Leadership
AQ
10/24Barclays Adjusts SMART Global Holdings' Price Target to $15 From $22, Keeps Overweight ..
MT
10/14SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
10/13SGH Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
10/12SMART Modular Technologies Expands DuraMemory Portfolio with New DDR5 Very Low Profile ..
BU
10/05Smart Global Holdings, Newmont fall; Lamb Weston, RPM rise
AQ
10/05Deutsche Bank Adjusts SMART Global Price Target to $24 From $28, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/05Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on SMART Global Holdings to $38 From $45, Reiterates Bu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 769 M - -
Net income 2023 43,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 686 M 686 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,11 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Rizvi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Penelope A. Herscher Chairman
Jack A. Pacheco COO & President-Smart Memory Solutions
Sandeep Nayyar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-60.25%686
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.96%8 939
RAMBUS INC.11.70%3 629
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-41.11%1 755
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.-47.92%1 513
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-54.77%944