SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (NASDAQ: SGH) announced that Nate Olmstead has joined the company today as senior vice president and chief financial officer (“CFO”), reporting to SGH president and chief executive officer (“CEO”) Mark Adams.

“We are delighted to announce that Nate Olmstead has joined SGH to lead our finance organization,” commented Mark Adams, CEO. “Nate is a seasoned CFO with over two decades of experience in financial leadership at global technology companies. His successful track record of managing scalable businesses, combined with his strong operations and IR experience, will be a tremendous asset to our company.”

As CFO, Mr. Olmstead will lead SGH’s worldwide finance organization, which includes accounting, internal audit, investor relations, financial planning and reporting, tax, and treasury.

“I am excited to join SGH and look forward to working with the leadership team to continue the company’s transformation,” added Nate Olmstead. “With SGH’s dedicated global team and innovative solutions and capabilities that harness the power of AI, I believe we have a great opportunity ahead of us to drive growth and deliver value to our stakeholders.”

Mr. Olmstead brings more than 20 years of experience building and leading finance teams at global technology companies, having most recently served as CFO of Logitech, a multinational technology company. He also held a broad range of financial leadership roles during his 16 years at Hewlett Packard Company and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which included: vice president of finance for global operations at Hewlett Packard Enterprise; vice president of finance, EG Global Supply Chain and Quality; vice president of finance, HP Storage and HP Converged Systems; and director of HP investor relations.

Mr. Olmstead holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in quantitative economics from Stanford University.

