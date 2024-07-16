Our Performance to Our Long-Term Model from Analyst Day 2021

*Figures reflect continuing operations which excludes SMART Brazil, divested at the end of calendar 2023

**FY'24E Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Non-GAAP Operating Margin are based on 3 quarters actual + Q4 consensus estimates from sell-side analysts as of July 10, 2024 © 2024 SGH 6

***Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Non-GAAP Operating Margin are non-GAAP measures; see appendix for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures