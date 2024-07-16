2024 ANALYST EVENT

SOLVING THE COMPLEXITY OF AI

July 16, 2024

AGENDA

  1. Strategic Vision
  2. Market Opportunities
  3. AI Infrastructure Complexity
  4. Driving Customer Success
  5. Importance of Memory in AI
  6. Financial Overview
  7. Closing Remarks
  8. Q&A

2021 Perception Study

Too much dependency

on cyclical memory business

Brazil doesn't fit-consumermemory and emerging market risk

Investors prefer to diversify on their own

Need for a

clear strategy

Clear

Growth

Strategy

Execution

Our Performance to Our Long-Term Model from Analyst Day 2021

FY 2020*

Long-Term

FY 2024E**

Financial Framework

Revenue

$730M

High Single % Growth

$1.2B (12.8% CAGR)

Non-GAAP

20.7%

26.0% +

32.1%

Gross Margin***

Non-GAAP

4.6%

10.0% +

10.4%

Operating Margin***

*Figures reflect continuing operations which excludes SMART Brazil, divested at the end of calendar 2023

**FY'24E Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Non-GAAP Operating Margin are based on 3 quarters actual + Q4 consensus estimates from sell-side analysts as of July 10, 2024

***Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Non-GAAP Operating Margin are non-GAAP measures; see appendix for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

Our Evolution

From a Memory Module Company to an AI Enterprise Solutions Company

1

MEMORY 2 MODULE COMPANY

HOLDING COMPANY

July 16, 2024

7

Our Evolution

From a Memory Module Company to an AI Enterprise Solutions Company

3

AI TECHNOLOGY INNOVATOR

July 16, 2024

8

AI's Accelerated Adoption

Exciting Time to Be in AI

20232026

Source: Gartner October 11, 2023

July 16, 2024

More than 80%

of enterprises will use GenAI in production environments by 2026, up from less than

5% in 2023

9

The Complexity of AI Infrastructure
"AI comes with great promises, but also with great challenges. The hardware and software we need to develop and support AI are profoundly different from the basic compute technologies that we have been familiar for a"couple of decades at this point.
Santosh Janardhan
VP, Head of Infrastructure MAY 8, 2023
10

