SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing and developing enterprise solutions that help its customers. The Company is focused on serving its customers by providing technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, and build-to-order flexibility. Its segments include Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS) and light emitting diode (LED) Solutions. The Memory Solutions segment, under its SMART Modular brand, provides memory solutions through the design, development and packaging of leading-edge to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment, under its Penguin Solutions and Stratus Technologies brands, offers specialized platform solutions and services for computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced modeling and the Internet of things. The LED Solutions segment, under its CreeLED brand, offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and/or reliability.

Sector Semiconductors