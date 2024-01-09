From August 26, 2023 to December 1, 2023, the company has repurchased 825,733 shares, representing 1.59% for $12.07 million. With this, the company has completed the repurchase of 3,991,777 shares, representing 7.92% for $70.58 million under the buyback announced on April 5, 2022.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Equities
SGH
KYG8232Y1017
Semiconductors
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.47 USD
|+1.26%
|-2.43%
|-2.43%
|Jan. 09
|SMART Global Holdings Fiscal Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings, Sales Drop; Issues Q2 Outlook, Shares Surge
|MT
|Jan. 09
|SMART Global Guides For Q2 EPS of $0.15-$0.35, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $0.15/Share
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.43%
|946 M $
|-3.76%
|8 691 M $
|-2.27%
|7 159 M $
|-15.24%
|4 568 M $
|-3.23%
|1 084 M $
|-11.04%
|1 039 M $
|-9.25%
|993 M $
|-13.85%
|910 M $
|-11.71%
|495 M $
|+44.96%
|485 M $
