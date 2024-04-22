Smart Good Things Holding is a holding company essentially organized around 3 areas of activity: - production of powder preparations for instant drinks with functional benefits: sold in pharmacies, supermarkets and by subscription (home sales); - operation of parapharmacies and shops-in-shops: dedicated to innovative food and non-food products in supermarkets; - development of an advertising network dedicated to the elderly: allowing advertisers to showcase their products and services.

