À propos de SMART GOOD THINGS Holding
Smart Good Things Holding, c'est avant tout une volonté : changer le monde en mettant la consommation au cœur de la protection. Cotée sur Euronext Access+ à Paris et fondée par Serge Bueno, Smart Good Things Holding est un pionnier de l'économie bienveillante et solidaire.
Plus d'informations sur www.smartgoodthings.com
Contacts
Relations Presse financière : Michael SCHOLZE - 01 56 88 11 14 -michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com
Relations Investisseurs : Jean-Yves BARBARA - 01 56 88 11 13 - jean-yves.barbara@seitosei-actifin.com
Relations Presse SMART GOOD THINGS : presse@smartgoodthings.com
