Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Smart Metering Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMS   GB00B4X1RC86

SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC

(SMS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:20 2022-08-05 am EDT
921.00 GBX   -0.54%
09:26aSMART METERING : Battery energy storage continues rise as critical net zero technology
PU
07/27Smart Metering Systems' Annual Recurring Revenue Grows In H1
MT
07/27Smart Metering Systems plc Recommends Dividend for the Fiscal 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smart Metering : Battery energy storage continues rise as critical net zero technology

08/05/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The UK will have more than 38GW* of energy storage installed by 2050, according to the average deployment projected across all four scenarios of the National Grid's new Future Energy Scenarios (FES) report.

The report is published by National Grid ESO each year and outlines four different possible trajectories for the future of Britain's energy system to the year 2050 (in line with the UK's net zero 2050 commitment).

Whilst the report looks at potential developments across the entirety of UK energy sector, in this blog we take a more specific look at the report's projections for the UK energy storage market.

With our current 760MW pipeline of grid-scale battery energy storage (BESS) projects planned to be delivered by the end of 2026, including 90MW that is already energised and a further 150MW under construction - SMS is set to play a market leading role in delivering Britain's energy storage needs (c.10% current market share of UK BESS projects).

*figure excluding the additional requirement for more local or Vehicle to Grid (V2G) storage.

How storage deployments average over the four scenarios

The FES report is split into four potential trajectories to how the UK economy might reach net zero emissions by 2050. These are:

  • Falling Short
  • System Transformation
  • Consumer Transformation
  • Leading the Way

To assess how the energy storage market is expected to fare in particular (covering all storage technologies including batteries, pumped hydro, air-based solutions, etc), we have calculated what the overall average deployment is predicted to be in both 2030 and 2050 respectively (considering estimations across each of the four scenarios).

SMS uses this average total each year to provide what we consider to be the most reliable gauge of long-term market expectations for the energy storage industry in which we operate. For 2022, our FES calculations compared to 2021 indicate that:

- The total UK energy storage requirement by 2030 (excluding V2G) increased by 7.2GW (from 2021) to 18.7GW, of which 14.1GW is expected to come from batteries - The total UK energy storage requirement by 2050 (excluding V2G) increased by 5.1GW (from 2021) to 38W, of which 26.2GW is expected to come from batteries.
Energy storage market growth

The main conclusion to be drawn from the above is that National Grid ESO has considerably increased its forecast for annual electricity demand by both 2030 and 2050 in all scenarios, and correspondingly has also significantly increased its forecast for the expected growth of the UK's energy storage market over this period.

This provides extremely positive news for market participants, like SMS, on the future growth of our industry, with the country's electricity system operator acknowledging the increasingly critical role of battery energy storage to ensure a more stable, resilient, and lower carbon power network.

In our net zero future, both grid scale and behind-the-meter batteries will ensure peak demand can be met reliably as an increasing proportion of the UK's electricity is generated from weather dependent renewables.

Demand-side flexibility

National Grid ESO expects battery storage, compared to other energy storage technologies, to make up the largest share of storage power capacity in all scenarios by 2050 in order to help shift demand within the day, and managing network constraints as battery costs fall.

The report has also continued to forecast growing need for greater demand-side flexibility to support the transition to net zero. Demand-side flexibility generally refers to how end-consumers actively contribute to the flexibility of the grid, which is largely attributed to distributed flexible assets such as electric vehicle charge points and behind-the-meter battery storage.

At SMS, alongside BESS, we're also an increasingly active participant in enabling and growing these markets through our investment in carbon reduction (CaRe) assets such as smart meters (a key facilitator of flexibility) and our recently launched EV charging and solar + storage solutions.

This is in addition to our FlexiGrid software, which helps asset owners, system operators and energy suppliers with greater local control of these distributed technologies across homes and businesses.

Make an enquiry

Interested in our energy storage solutions? Get in touch with one of our expert team today.

Disclaimer

SMS - Smart Metering Systems plc published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC
09:26aSMART METERING : Battery energy storage continues rise as critical net zero technology
PU
07/27Smart Metering Systems' Annual Recurring Revenue Grows In H1
MT
07/27Smart Metering Systems plc Recommends Dividend for the Fiscal 2022
CI
07/27Smart Metering Systems plc Provides Earnings Guidance for Fiscal 2022
CI
07/07SMART METERING : SMS partners with Samsung on heat pump innovation project
PU
07/06SMART METERING : SMS partners with Samsung and BOXT on BEIS-funded heat pump innovation pr..
PU
06/30SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/21Smart Metering Systems Invests in Clenergy EV, n3rgy Data
MT
06/21Smart Metering Systems plc acquired 100% stake in N3Rgy Data Limited for £2.2 million.
CI
06/21Smart Metering Systems plc acquired 25% stake in Clenergy Ev Ltd for £2 million.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 119 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2022 14,6 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net Debt 2022 7,95 M 9,66 M 9,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 76,5x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 1 234 M 1 498 M 1 498 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 102
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Smart Metering Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 926,00 GBX
Average target price 1 099,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Mortlock Managing Director-Asset, Data & Energy Management
Gavin Urwin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Miriam Valerie Greenwood Chairman
Graeme Bissett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ruth M. Leak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC10.11%1 498
HEXAGON AB-16.25%31 993
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.74%21 040
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-8.86%18 660
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-44.46%17 175
GOERTEK INC.-40.92%15 826