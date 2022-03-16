Log in
    SMS   GB00B4X1RC86

SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC

(SMS)
Smart Metering : Gas Optimisation – the crucial service you never knew you needed!

03/16/2022
With unprecedented gas prices in Q3 2021 and Q1 2022, and the subsequent collapse of many domestic energy suppliers, we are seeing supplier-to-user transportation charges increase by 15-25%, alongside Unidentified Gas Charges rising to much higher levels than ever before.

Unidentified Gas charges (UIG) have increased primarily because the mechanisms for calculating these charges have changed, but we can also attribute the acute level of the wholesale gas market, to which these charges are cashed out against, as a significant factor. Some customers are seeing UIG charges increase by 300-400%!

Our Gas Optimisation Service will highlight ways we can immediately reduce these charges for you, and then investigate the metering set up of your sites for future savings. Win win!

DOWNLOAD OUR GAS OPTIMISATION PROCESS MAP

AQ/SOQ Management

The AQ (annual quantity) and SOQ (supply offtake quantity), which are maximum amounts of gas a site is contracted to use, are the drivers behind the transportation charges and UIG. We will ensure the industry database information held for each site is up to date and accurate, as this will reduce the charges.

SMS Example: In Q4 2021 we worked with a large retail customer to complete seven AQ appeals which resulted in a saving of £13,876 per annum.

Settlement Product Class sites

'Settlement Product Class 2' (SPC2) sites utilise Automated Meter Readings (AMR) to provide daily reads to the supplier. SPC2 can select their own appropriate SOQ figure and the UIG charge is generally lower for SPC2 sites.

SMS Example: Working with a Scottish University, we moved seven supply points to SPC2, saving £26,135 per annum.

Unused Meter Removal (disconnections)

Did you know that connected gas meters will continue to attract standing charges until the meter is removed, even if they are not consuming energy? Our experienced and fully qualified team can project manage the removal of utility meters and related infrastructure, as well as the full disconnection of the associated supplies safely, securely and efficiently. It is also good practice to disconnect the gas service pipe outside the site boundary, which again is something our team can fully manage, liaising with all counterparts, as part of the project. Considerations outside site boundaries are key to preventing live gas pipes potentially terminating in basements or being left and forgotten over time.

The recently unused meter was removed saving the customer £1,981 in annual standing charges.

CLICK HERE FOR UTLILTY DISCONNECTIONS SERVICES

Meter Combination

If there are several gas meters in proximity, we can look at combining the supplies under a single meter (subject to gas service pipework being adequate). This work would prevent standing charges from the removed meters, and therefore save you unnecessary cost.

SMS Example: An initial assessment of a University site gas load and service capability was undertaken. Subsequent actions were to remove the smaller meters and combine the outlet pipework, which resulted in £792 savings in annual standing charges

Meter Upgrade

Sometimes, it's about upgrades as opposed to disconnections. Gas meter exchange programmes are generally undertaken on a like-for-like basis. However, the end user may decide a more appropriately sized meter is required, or a more robust twin stream meter module with a meter bypass could be installed. The latter can ensure gas continues to flow even if there is a problem with the meter or component on one gas stream. This could be in a facility such as a growers or hospital site where loss of gas could cause serious problems.

DOWNLOAD THE BROCHURE

Disclaimer

SMS - Smart Metering Systems plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
