Smart energy solutions business, SMS, and energy insights software company, Eliq, have joined forces in a strategic partnership that makes energy insights more accessible to Britain's small- and medium sized businesses (SMEs), enabling them to reduce energy costs and carbon footprint.

Eliq, which develops application software that empowers top European energy suppliers and banks to better engage their domestic customers with energy consumption insights, is now expanding into the non-domestic market. They've partnered with SMS - experts in energy data, smart metering, and low-carbon technologies - to introduce an innovative, easy-to-use app solution for SMEs.

The Smart Energy Data app, powered by SMS and Eliq, has now been launched to the market and aims to help non-domestic utility providers and business-facing brands like banks tap into the underserved SME marketplace. In comparison with the industrial and commercial (I&C) space where Government regulations have long required large businesses to monitor and report their energy consumption, there are much fewer options for smaller businesses in Britain when it comes to data visualisation software tailored to their needs.

A study of the UK energy supplier mobile app market revealed a significant opportunity for energy retailers to assist SME customers in managing energy costs through improved app features. The poll surprisingly revealed that only 45% of consumers had downloaded their energy supplier's app and that the majority of platforms on the market were lacking the advanced features that savvy consumers have now come to expect as standard, such as personalised energy advice and tailored recommendations and alerts.

The app designed by SMS and Eliq aims to help suppliers plug this gap, offering a white-labelable solution that is simple to implement and deploy, including bespoke, digestible energy insights and a novel integration with the National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service. This integration enables businesses to seamlessly participate in national energy-saving events and earn financial rewards in return.

With new UK government regulations set to come in from October 2024 which will mandate all non-domestic utility providers to provide 'free, user-accessible energy use information' to their SME customers with smart meters installed, the white-labelable app from SMS and Eliq will help suppliers meet these obligations without major investment in their existing digital systems and offerings. Earlier this year, SSE Energy Solutions became the first non-domestic energy supplier to license the app.

The app launch from SMS and Eliq builds on the two companies' existing relationship. Swedish SaaS provider, Eliq, first joined forces with SMS in 2023 to streamline consent and access to smart meter data and provide personalised energy insights.

Tom Woolley, Smart Product & Strategy Director at SMS, said:

"The SME market plays a significant role in achieving the UK's net zero emissions targets, yet they've often been overlooked in accessing energy solutions for their low-carbon journey. That changes now. By joining forces with Eliq, SMS is changing the game, offering a straightforward, accessible solution for small businesses to navigate their energy usage effectively.

"Our new app isn't just about data-it's about empowerment. It gives businesses the tools to understand their energy usage and make informed decisions. But it doesn't stop there. This app is a catalyst for change; a marketplace where businesses can take positive action. It's not just about making sense of energy data-it's about making a difference."

Håkan Ludvigson, CEO and co-founder of Eliq, added:

"We are thrilled about the partnership with SMS and its transformative potential for British businesses - a key player in the economy and the energy transition. The tailored insights and recommendations from the Smart Energy Data app inform businesses on how to cut costs and leverage SMS's active support all the way to decarbonisation."