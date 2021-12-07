Smart Metering : SMS shortlisted at WM People Top Employer Awards

SMS nominated in the 'Best for Diversity & Inclusion' category alongside McDonald's, Inmarsat, and Amey.

Following the recent news that SMS was shortlisted for Employer of the Year at the Utility Week Awards 2021, I'm pleased to share with you that we have now also been shortlisted for the 'Best for Diversity & Inclusion' prize at the WM People Top Employer Awards.

According to WM People - the employment and recruitment platform whose brands include workingmums.co.uk and workingdads.co.uk - this award is for organisations who "demonstrate actions taken to ensure equality of opportunity for all".

Our nomination in this category is yet more recognition for the strides SMS has taken over the past few years to enhance the employee experience through improving our wellbeing and equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) commitments. You can read more about EDI at SMS here or find out more about our workplace culture at our Careers page.

Other shortlisted businesses in the category, which will be announced at the WM People Top Employer Awards on 25th January 2022, are McDonald's, Inmarsat, and Amey.