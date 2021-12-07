Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Smart Metering Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMS   GB00B4X1RC86

SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC

(SMS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/07 11:35:10 am
821 GBX   +2.24%
11:32aSMART METERING : SMS shortlisted at WM People Top Employer Awards
PU
12/06ACEA, Suez to Form JV on Digitalization of Water Metering Systems
MT
12/03SMART METERING : Fuel Poverty Awareness Day 2021
PU
Summary 
Summary

Smart Metering : SMS shortlisted at WM People Top Employer Awards

12/07/2021 | 11:32am EST
SMS nominated in the 'Best for Diversity & Inclusion' category alongside McDonald's, Inmarsat, and Amey.

Following the recent news that SMS was shortlisted for Employer of the Year at the Utility Week Awards 2021, I'm pleased to share with you that we have now also been shortlisted for the 'Best for Diversity & Inclusion' prize at the WM People Top Employer Awards.

According to WM People - the employment and recruitment platform whose brands include workingmums.co.uk and workingdads.co.uk - this award is for organisations who "demonstrate actions taken to ensure equality of opportunity for all".

Our nomination in this category is yet more recognition for the strides SMS has taken over the past few years to enhance the employee experience through improving our wellbeing and equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) commitments. You can read more about EDI at SMS here or find out more about our workplace culture at our Careers page.

Other shortlisted businesses in the category, which will be announced at the WM People Top Employer Awards on 25th January 2022, are McDonald's, Inmarsat, and Amey.

Disclaimer

SMS - Smart Metering Systems plc published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 16:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
