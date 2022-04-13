Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Smart Metering Systems plc
  News
  Summary
SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC

04/13
834.00 GBX   -0.60%
04:05aSMART METERING : Sustainability Report
PU
02:22aSMART METERING : Draft rules of the Long Term Incentive Plan
PU
04/06SMART METERING : SMS extends metering and data solutions partnership with Verastar Group
PU
Smart Metering : Sustainability Report

04/13/2022 | 04:05am EDT
Creating a sustainable and low-carbon environment for all

SMS Sustainability Report 2021

Inspired by our core value of Sustainability, SMS is committed to improving our impact through Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. ESG is integral to realising our wider purpose; to serve our customers and protect our environment.

Environment

  • 15 Sustainable futures

  • 17 Emissions performance

  • 21 Grid scale energy storage

  • 23 Management systems

Governance

Social

  • 25 Putting our people ﬁrst

  • 26 Awards, accreditations, awareness

  • 28 Equality, Diversity & Inclusion

  • 32 Health and safety

  • 34 Supply chain

Data centre

36

Operating responsibly and ethically

43

Introduction

37

Accountability and internal control

45

Environment

41

Assessing and addressing climate

60

Social

related risks and opportunities

75

Governance

86

Controversy reporting

SMS Sustainability Report 2021

Our vision

To be at the heart of the low-carbon, smart energy revolution that is pivotal to realising a greener, more sustainable world.

INTRODUCTION

Delivering the future of smart energy

SMS is operating at the centre of the UK's changing energy system, creating smarter energy solutions to deliver the net zero agenda."

Tim Mortlock

Chief Executive Officer*

*Tim was appointed as Chief Executive Ofﬁcer on 1 March 2022

2021 has been an exciting year for UK sustainability commitments, policy and events, packed with government activity including the Net Zero Strategy, Environmental Bill and hosting COP26.

With this backdrop, SMS has continued to accelerate our role as a low carbon energy solutions provider, further evidenced by the construction of our first grid-scale battery site and growth in smart meter installations.

At the heart of the low-carbon, smart energy revolution

With over 26 years' experience in the energy industry and a well-established IT, data and engineering platform, SMS is strongly positioned to take advantage of and contribute positively towards a sustainable future. We do this by providing a range of energy and carbon reduction solutions to organisations in the UK's most emission-intensive sectors, including transport, energy supply, business, industrial processes, and residential. Our strategy is guided by our purpose: to serve our customers and protect the environment.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SMS - Smart Metering Systems plc published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
