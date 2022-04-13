Smart Metering : Sustainability Report

Creating a sustainable and low-carbon environment for all
SMS Sustainability Report 2021
Inspired by our core value of Sustainability, SMS is committed to improving our impact through Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. ESG is integral to realising our wider purpose; to serve our customers and protect our environment.
Environment
Governance
Social
25 Putting our people ﬁrst
26 Awards, accreditations, awareness
28 Equality, Diversity & Inclusion
32 Health and safety
34 Supply chain
Data centre
36
Operating responsibly and ethically
43
Introduction
37
Accountability and internal control
45
Environment
41
Assessing and addressing climate
60
Social
related risks and opportunities
75
Governance
86
Controversy reporting
SMS Sustainability Report 2021
Our vision
To be at the heart of the low-carbon, smart energy revolution that is pivotal to realising a greener, more sustainable world.
INTRODUCTION
Delivering the future of smart energy
SMS is operating at the centre of the UK's changing energy system, creating smarter energy solutions to deliver the net zero agenda."
Tim Mortlock
Chief Executive Officer*
*Tim was appointed as Chief Executive Ofﬁcer on 1 March 2022
2021 has been an exciting year for UK sustainability commitments, policy and events, packed with government activity including the Net Zero Strategy, Environmental Bill and hosting COP26.
With this backdrop, SMS has continued to accelerate our role as a low carbon energy solutions provider, further evidenced by the construction of our first grid-scale battery site and growth in smart meter installations.
At the heart of the low-carbon, smart energy revolution
With over 26 years' experience in the energy industry and a well-established IT, data and engineering platform, SMS is strongly positioned to take advantage of and contribute positively towards a sustainable future. We do this by providing a range of energy and carbon reduction solutions to organisations in the UK's most emission-intensive sectors, including transport, energy supply, business, industrial processes, and residential. Our strategy is guided by our purpose: to serve our customers and protect the environment.
