  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Smart Metering Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMS   GB00B4X1RC86

SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC

(SMS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:27:55 2023-03-29 am EDT
749.50 GBX   +1.83%
10:28aSmart Metering Systems CEO buys GBP120,000 in shares
AN
03/27UK Watchdog to Probe Calisen's Takeover of Maple Topco
MT
03/21Transcript : Smart Metering Systems plc - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smart Metering Systems CEO buys GBP120,000 in shares

03/29/2023 | 10:28am EDT
Smart Metering Systems PLC - Glasgow-based provider of end-to-end services in utility connections, smart metering and energy management - Chief Executive Officer Tim Mortlock buys 16,114 shares at GBP7.45, worth GBP120,001, on Tuesday. Mortlock now is interested in 51,374 shares, a less than 0.1% stake.

Current stock price: 748.51 pence, up 1.7% in London on Wednesday afternoon.

12-month change: up 5.9%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 131 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2022 15,4 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net Debt 2022 17,0 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,5x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 981 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,64x
EV / Sales 2023 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 361
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Smart Metering Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 736,00 GBX
Average target price 1 142,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Mortlock Managing Director-Asset, Data & Energy Management
Gail Blain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Miriam Valerie Greenwood Chairman
Graeme Bissett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ruth M. Leak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC-5.88%1 210
HEXAGON AB3.30%29 288
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED28.99%23 603
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.25%20 159
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.16%14 915
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-0.05%12 918
