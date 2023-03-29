Smart Metering Systems CEO buys GBP120,000 in shares

Smart Metering Systems PLC - Glasgow-based provider of end-to-end services in utility connections, smart metering and energy management - Chief Executive Officer Tim Mortlock buys 16,114 shares at GBP7.45, worth GBP120,001, on Tuesday. Mortlock now is interested in 51,374 shares, a less than 0.1% stake.

Current stock price: 748.51 pence, up 1.7% in London on Wednesday afternoon.

12-month change: up 5.9%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

