(Alliance News) - Smart Metering Systems PLC on Tuesday said it planned further dividend increases as it reported a higher interim profit and payout.

The Glasgow-based provider of end-to-end services in utility connections, smart metering and energy management said pretax profit in the first half of 2023 grew 31% to GBP8.1 million from GBP6.1 million a year prior.

Revenue climbed 26% to GBP79.3 million from GBP62.7 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 22.689 pence, up 10% from 20.625p a year prior. The company expects continued 10% dividend growth, to 33.275p for 2023 from 30.25p in 2022.

Looking ahead, Smart Metering Systems is focused on expanding its existing pipelines of meters and grid-scale battery assets. It expects its pipeline to more than double the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation over the next four years.

For 2023, pre-exceptional Ebitda and underlying pretax profit are anticipated to remain in line with the company's own expectations.

Smart Metering Systems expects 2024 pre-exceptional Ebitda to be marginally ahead of its previous expectations with year-on-year growth of around 20% and underlying pretax profit to be in line with its own former expectations. Pre-exceptional Ebitda in 2022 was GBP63.8 million, up 21% from GBP52.8 million in 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Mortlock said: "Our index-linked revenues provide a natural hedge against increased interest rates in the short term whilst significantly benefitting long-term cash flows."

Smart Metering Systems shares were 1.5% lower at 659.75p each on Tuesday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

