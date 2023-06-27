(Alliance News) - Ofwat on Tuesday confirmed its decision to give 33 water infrastructure schemes the green light to spend an additional GBP2.2 billion upgrading their networks.

The UK's water regulator said the projects, which have been approved for the period between 2023 and 2030, include 10 schemes worth close to GBP1.7 billion to tackle storm overflows, seven smart metering schemes that include the installation of 462,000 smart meters, and three nutrient neutrality schemes worth potentially GBP160 million that will protect natural ecosystems.

Ofwat said this programme will allow water companies to make an early start on their schemes, aimed at tackling water quality across the UK.

Senior Director for the Price Review at Ofwat Chris Walters said: "The water sector needs to act now to secure future needs of customers and the environment. The schemes we are confirming today will help tackle storm overflows, install more smart meters, provide additional water supply and improve river water quality.

"In each case, the company has demonstrated a clear need and benefits to customers and the environment".

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

