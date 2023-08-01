REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022

Notes to the financial statements

Statement of changes in equity

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Certificate of No misstatements and adequate internal control system

Statement of directors' responsibilities for the financial statements

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

1. The directors hereby submit their report and the financial statements of the company for the financial year ended 31 December, 2022.

2. Result N Profit before taxation 8,298,149 Income tax expense (948,654) Deferred taxation (1,265,598) Profit after taxation 6,083,897 ========

Company profile

The company, formerly Associated Press Limited was incorporated on 11 January 1966 as a private limited liability company and commenced operation as a legal entity immediately. The name was changed to Smurfit Print Nigeria Limited in 1987 and was subsequently converted to a public limited liability company in 1991 which made it change its name to Smurfit Print Nigeria Plc. The name was changed again to Smart Products Nigeria Plc on 25 September, 2005. Principal activities

The company continued to let out the warehouse and rely on its rental income during the year under review. Review of operational performance

A profit after tax of N 6,083,897 was achieved in 2022 compared to a profit after tax of N 7,434,656 in the preceding year. Directors

The names of the directors of the company are as stated on page 1 of these reports and financial statements. Directors' interests The directors' interests in the company's shares as at 31 December, 2021 were as follows: -

No. of shares

20222021