SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC
REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022
SMART PRODUCT NIGERIA PLC
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE
YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022
CONTENTS
PAGE
Corporate information
1
Results at a glance
2
Report of the directors
3
Statement of directors' responsibilities for the financial statements
10
Certificate of No misstatements and adequate internal control system
11
Independent auditors' report
12
Report of the audit committee
14
Statement of financial position
15
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
16
Statement of changes in equity
17
Statement of cash flows
18
Notes to the financial statements
19
Other national disclosures
Statement of value added
42
Five-year financial summary
43
P a g e |1
SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors:
Dr. Moses O. Ajaja
Pastor Akin Laoye
Adejinle O. Adeniji, Esq.,
Registered office:
373, Agege Motor Road,
Challenge,
Mushin, Lagos
Tel: 01-8131274
Registration number:
RC 4738
Registrars:
Meristem Registrars Limited,
213, Herbert Macaulay Street,
Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos
Tel: 01-2717350
E-mail:info@meristemregistrars.com
Company Secretaries:
Alpha-Genasec Limited,
Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),
376, Ikorodu Road,
Maryland, Lagos
Tel: 09031613983
E-mail:alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com
Independent Auditors:
Bakertilly Nigeria,
(Chartered Accountants),
Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),
376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland,
Lagos
Tel: 07035051231
E-mail:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com
Bankers:
Access Bank Plc
Sterling Bank Plc
P a g e |2
SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
2022
2021
Percentage
N
N
Change
Gross revenue
52,414,833
54,841,828
(4)
Profit before taxation
8,298,149
9,127,023
(9)
Profit after taxation
6,083,897
7,434,656
(18)
Share capital
23,625,000
22,500,000
5
Equity attributable to owners
97,168,814
95,582,917
2
Per share data:
Earnings (in kobo)
14
17
Net assets (in kobo)
216
212
Dividend declared (in kobo)
8
10
P a g e |3
SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
1. The directors hereby submit their report and the financial statements of the company for the financial year ended 31 December, 2022.
2.
Result
N
Profit before taxation
8,298,149
Income tax expense
(948,654)
Deferred taxation
(1,265,598)
Profit after taxation
6,083,897
========
- Company profile
The company, formerly Associated Press Limited was incorporated on 11 January 1966 as a private limited liability company and commenced operation as a legal entity immediately. The name was changed to Smurfit Print Nigeria Limited in 1987 and was subsequently converted to a public limited liability company in 1991 which made it change its name to Smurfit Print Nigeria Plc. The name was changed again to Smart Products Nigeria Plc on 25 September, 2005.
- Principal activities
The company continued to let out the warehouse and rely on its rental income during the year under review.
- Review of operational performance
A profit after tax of N6,083,897 was achieved in 2022 compared to a profit after tax of N7,434,656 in the preceding year.
- Directors
The names of the directors of the company are as stated on page 1 of these reports and financial statements.
- Directors' interests
- The directors' interests in the company's shares as at 31 December, 2021 were as follows: -
No. of shares
20222021
Dr. M. O. Ajaja
262,500
250,000
Pastor Akin Laoye
429,500
409,000
