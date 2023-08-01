SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022

SMART PRODUCT NIGERIA PLC

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE

YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate information

1

Results at a glance

2

Report of the directors

3

Statement of directors' responsibilities for the financial statements

10

Certificate of No misstatements and adequate internal control system

11

Independent auditors' report

12

Report of the audit committee

14

Statement of financial position

15

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

16

Statement of changes in equity

17

Statement of cash flows

18

Notes to the financial statements

19

Other national disclosures

Statement of value added

42

Five-year financial summary

43

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

Dr. Moses O. Ajaja

Pastor Akin Laoye

Adejinle O. Adeniji, Esq.,

Registered office:

373, Agege Motor Road,

Challenge,

Mushin, Lagos

Tel: 01-8131274

Registration number:

RC 4738

Registrars:

Meristem Registrars Limited,

213, Herbert Macaulay Street,

Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos

Tel: 01-2717350

E-mail:info@meristemregistrars.com

Company Secretaries:

Alpha-Genasec Limited,

Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),

376, Ikorodu Road,

Maryland, Lagos

Tel: 09031613983

E-mail:alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com

Independent Auditors:

Bakertilly Nigeria,

(Chartered Accountants),

Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),

376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland,

Lagos

Tel: 07035051231

E-mail:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com

Bankers:

Access Bank Plc

Sterling Bank Plc

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

2022

2021

Percentage

N

N

Change

Gross revenue

52,414,833

54,841,828

(4)

Profit before taxation

8,298,149

9,127,023

(9)

Profit after taxation

6,083,897

7,434,656

(18)

Share capital

23,625,000

22,500,000

5

Equity attributable to owners

97,168,814

95,582,917

2

Per share data:

Earnings (in kobo)

14

17

Net assets (in kobo)

216

212

Dividend declared (in kobo)

8

10

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

1. The directors hereby submit their report and the financial statements of the company for the financial year ended 31 December, 2022.

2.

Result

N

Profit before taxation

8,298,149

Income tax expense

(948,654)

Deferred taxation

(1,265,598)

Profit after taxation

6,083,897

========

  1. Company profile
    The company, formerly Associated Press Limited was incorporated on 11 January 1966 as a private limited liability company and commenced operation as a legal entity immediately. The name was changed to Smurfit Print Nigeria Limited in 1987 and was subsequently converted to a public limited liability company in 1991 which made it change its name to Smurfit Print Nigeria Plc. The name was changed again to Smart Products Nigeria Plc on 25 September, 2005.
  2. Principal activities
    The company continued to let out the warehouse and rely on its rental income during the year under review.
  3. Review of operational performance
    A profit after tax of N6,083,897 was achieved in 2022 compared to a profit after tax of N7,434,656 in the preceding year.
  4. Directors
    The names of the directors of the company are as stated on page 1 of these reports and financial statements.
  5. Directors' interests
    1. The directors' interests in the company's shares as at 31 December, 2021 were as follows: -

No. of shares

20222021

Dr. M. O. Ajaja

262,500

250,000

Pastor Akin Laoye

429,500

409,000

