Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Smart Products Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMURFIT   NGSMURFIT002

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC

(SMURFIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
01:23pSMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
06/22SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : Corporate action
PU
04/29SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2002
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) -

06/30/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC

RC. 4738

NOTICE OF 57TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 57th Annual General Meeting of Smart Products Nigeria Plc. will

be held at the Company's Board Room, 373, Agege Motor Road, Challenge, Mushin, Lagos on

THURSDAY, 11TH AUGUST, 2022 at 12.00 Noon to transact the following business:

1. To lay before the meeting, the Report of the Directors, the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2021 and the Report of the Auditors thereon;

2. To declare a Dividend.

  1. To re-elect Directors.
  2. To authorize the Directors to fix the Auditors' Remuneration;
  3. To elect members of the Audit Committee.
  4. To disclose the remuneration of the Managers of the Company

Special Business

7. To approve the remuneration of Directors.

Notes:

1. Compliance with COVID-19 Related Directives and Guidelines

In view of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the curtailment measures and the guidelines put in place by the Federal Government, Lagos State Government, Health Authorities and Regulatory Agencies, particularly, the Lagos State Government's prohibition of gathering of not more than 50 people, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) issued Guidelines on holding AGM of Public Companies by Proxy. The convening and conduct of the AGM shall be done strictly in compliance with these directives and guidelines.

2. Proxy

A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead, and a proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, a proxy form must be completed and duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and returned to the Registrar, Meristem Registrars & Probate at Services Limited, 213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba Lagos, not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

3. Attendance by Proxy

In line with CAC Guidelines, attendance of the AGM shall be by proxy only. Shareholders are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the list of nominated proxies below:

  1. Mr. Ade Adeniji
  2. Pastor Akin Laoye
  3. Baale S. Olutayo Ogunnowo

4. Stamping of Proxy

The Company has made arrangements, at its cost, for the stamping of the duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars not later than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting.

5. Broadcast of the AGM:

The AGM will be recorded and broadcast online. This will enable shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be attending physically to view the proceedings. The link for the AGM broadcast will be made available on the Company's website: www.smartproductsnig.com

  1. Closure of Register of Members and Transfer Books:
    The Register of Members and Transfer Books will be closed from Friday 8TH to Friday 15TH July, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of updating the Register and payment of dividend.
  2. DIVIDEND WARRANTS
    If the dividend of 10 kobo recommended by the Directors is approved, dividend warrants will be posted on the 25th August, 2021 to all shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Members at close of business on Thursday 7th July, 2022
  3. E-DVIDEND:
    Pursuant to the directive of the Securities and Exchange Commission, notice is hereby given to

all shareholders to open accounts, stock broking accounts and CSCS accounts for the purpose of e-dividend/bonus. A form is inserted into this Annual Report for completion by all shareholders to furnish the particulars of the accounts to the Registrar (Meristem Registrars Limited) as soon as possible.

  1. AUDIT COMMITTEE:
    In consonance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 a nomination in writing by any member of a shareholder for election to the Audit Committee should reach the Company Secretary, at least 21 days before the Annual General Meeting.
  2. Rights of Securities' Holders to ask Questions: Securities' Holders have a right to ask questions not only at the Meeting, but also in writing not later than forty-eight (48) hours prior

to the Meeting, and such questions must be submitted to efosaalohan@meristemregistrars.comor martinaosague@meristemregistrars.comor pofolab@gmail.comor koluwaniyi@yahoo.com.

REGISTERED OFFICE

373, Agege Motor Road,

Challenge, Mushin,

Lagos

Dated the 15th June, 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ALPHA-GENASEC LIMITED (Company Secretaries)

J. O. Adeoye (FCIS) - FRC. 2014/ICSAN/00000008037

Disclaimer

Smart Products Nigeria plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC
01:23pSMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
06/22SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : Corporate action
PU
04/29SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2002
PU
04/29SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
2021SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC : Annual Report
CO
2019SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC : Annual Report
CO
2019SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2018SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : Financial report
CO
2017SMART PRODUCTIONS NIGERIA PLC : Financial report
CO
2014Smart Products Nigeria plc Declares Dividend; Announces Earnings Results for the Fiscal..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 54,8 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2021 7,43 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2021 15,0 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,21x
Yield 2021 50,0%
Capitalization 9,00 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,11x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Smart Products Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amin Ayobami Amzat Chief Finance Officer
Abiola Ademola Aderonmu Chairman
Akin Laoye Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC0.00%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.85%34 640
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.82%33 686
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.52%32 944
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.10.68%30 905
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.41%28 543