SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC
RC. 4738
NOTICE OF 57TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 57th Annual General Meeting of Smart Products Nigeria Plc. will
be held at the Company's Board Room, 373, Agege Motor Road, Challenge, Mushin, Lagos on
THURSDAY, 11TH AUGUST, 2022 at 12.00 Noon to transact the following business:
1. To lay before the meeting, the Report of the Directors, the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2021 and the Report of the Auditors thereon;
2. To declare a Dividend.
-
To re-elect Directors.
-
To authorize the Directors to fix the Auditors' Remuneration;
-
To elect members of the Audit Committee.
-
To disclose the remuneration of the Managers of the Company
Special Business
7. To approve the remuneration of Directors.
Notes:
1. Compliance with COVID-19 Related Directives and Guidelines
In view of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the curtailment measures and the guidelines put in place by the Federal Government, Lagos State Government, Health Authorities and Regulatory Agencies, particularly, the Lagos State Government's prohibition of gathering of not more than 50 people, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) issued Guidelines on holding AGM of Public Companies by Proxy. The convening and conduct of the AGM shall be done strictly in compliance with these directives and guidelines.
2. Proxy
A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead, and a proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, a proxy form must be completed and duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and returned to the Registrar, Meristem Registrars & Probate at Services Limited, 213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba Lagos, not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.
3. Attendance by Proxy
In line with CAC Guidelines, attendance of the AGM shall be by proxy only. Shareholders are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the list of nominated proxies below:
-
Mr. Ade Adeniji
-
Pastor Akin Laoye
-
Baale S. Olutayo Ogunnowo
4. Stamping of Proxy
The Company has made arrangements, at its cost, for the stamping of the duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars not later than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting.
5. Broadcast of the AGM:
The AGM will be recorded and broadcast online. This will enable shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be attending physically to view the proceedings. The link for the AGM broadcast will be made available on the Company's website: www.smartproductsnig.com
-
Closure of Register of Members and Transfer Books:
The Register of Members and Transfer Books will be closed from Friday 8TH to Friday 15TH July, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of updating the Register and payment of dividend.
-
DIVIDEND WARRANTS
If the dividend of 10 kobo recommended by the Directors is approved, dividend warrants will be posted on the 25th August, 2021 to all shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Members at close of business on Thursday 7th July, 2022
-
E-DVIDEND:
Pursuant to the directive of the Securities and Exchange Commission, notice is hereby given to
all shareholders to open accounts, stock broking accounts and CSCS accounts for the purpose of e-dividend/bonus. A form is inserted into this Annual Report for completion by all shareholders to furnish the particulars of the accounts to the Registrar (Meristem Registrars Limited) as soon as possible.
-
AUDIT COMMITTEE:
In consonance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 a nomination in writing by any member of a shareholder for election to the Audit Committee should reach the Company Secretary, at least 21 days before the Annual General Meeting.
-
Rights of Securities' Holders to ask Questions: Securities' Holders have a right to ask questions not only at the Meeting, but also in writing not later than forty-eight (48) hours prior
to the Meeting, and such questions must be submitted to efosaalohan@meristemregistrars.comor martinaosague@meristemregistrars.comor pofolab@gmail.comor koluwaniyi@yahoo.com.
REGISTERED OFFICE
373, Agege Motor Road,
Challenge, Mushin,
Lagos
Dated the 15th June, 2022.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ALPHA-GENASEC LIMITED (Company Secretaries)
J. O. Adeoye (FCIS) - FRC. 2014/ICSAN/00000008037