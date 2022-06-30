SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC

RC. 4738

NOTICE OF 57TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 57th Annual General Meeting of Smart Products Nigeria Plc. will

be held at the Company's Board Room, 373, Agege Motor Road, Challenge, Mushin, Lagos on

THURSDAY, 11TH AUGUST, 2022 at 12.00 Noon to transact the following business:

1. To lay before the meeting, the Report of the Directors, the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2021 and the Report of the Auditors thereon;

2. To declare a Dividend.

To re-elect Directors. To authorize the Directors to fix the Auditors' Remuneration; To elect members of the Audit Committee. To disclose the remuneration of the Managers of the Company

Special Business

7. To approve the remuneration of Directors.

Notes:

1. Compliance with COVID-19 Related Directives and Guidelines

In view of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the curtailment measures and the guidelines put in place by the Federal Government, Lagos State Government, Health Authorities and Regulatory Agencies, particularly, the Lagos State Government's prohibition of gathering of not more than 50 people, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) issued Guidelines on holding AGM of Public Companies by Proxy. The convening and conduct of the AGM shall be done strictly in compliance with these directives and guidelines.

2. Proxy

A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead, and a proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, a proxy form must be completed and duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and returned to the Registrar, Meristem Registrars & Probate at Services Limited, 213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba Lagos, not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

3. Attendance by Proxy

In line with CAC Guidelines, attendance of the AGM shall be by proxy only. Shareholders are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the list of nominated proxies below: