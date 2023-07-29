SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC

RC. 4738

NOTICE OF 58TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 58thAnnual General Meeting of Smart Products Nigeria Plc. will

be held at the Company's Board Room, 373, Agege Motor Road, Challenge, Mushin, Lagos on

THURSDAY, 24th August, 2023 at 12.00 Noon to transact the following business:

1. To lay before the meeting, the Report of the Directors, the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2022 and the Report of the Auditors thereon;

2. To declare a Dividend.

To re-elect Directors. To authorize the Directors to fix the Auditors' Remuneration; To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company To elect members of the Audit Committee.

Special Business

6. To approve the remuneration of Directors.

Notes:

1. Proxy

A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead, and a proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, a proxy form must be completed and duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and returned to the Registrar, Meristem Registrars & Probate at Services Limited, 213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba Lagos, not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

Closure of Register of Members and Transfer Books:

The Register of Members and Transfer Books will be closed from Monday 17 th to Friday 21 st July, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of updating the Register and payment of dividend. DIVIDEND WARRANTS

If the dividend of 10 kobo recommended by the Directors is approved, dividend warrants will be posted on the 4 th September, 2023 to all shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Members at close of business on Friday 14 th July, 2023 E-DVIDEND:

Pursuant to the directive of the Securities and Exchange Commission, notice is hereby given to all

shareholders to open accounts, stock broking accounts and CSCS accounts for the purpose of e- dividend/bonus. A form is inserted into this Annual Report for completion by all shareholders