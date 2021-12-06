Smart Sand : December Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements include statements about our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, our expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance, the costs of being a publicly traded corporation and our capital programs.
A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) large or multiple customer defaults, including defaults resulting from actual or potential insolvencies, (ii) the level of production of crude oil, natural gas and other hydrocarbons and the resultant market prices of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons, (iii) changes in general economic and geopolitical conditions; (iv) competitive conditions in our industry (including the adoption of regional sand), (v) changes in the long-term supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, (vi) actions taken by our customers, competitors and third-party operators, (vii) changes in the availability and cost of capital, (viii) our ability to successfully implement our business plan, (ix) our ability to complete growth projects on time and on budget, (x) the price and availability of debt and equity financing (including changes in interest rates), (xi) changes in our tax status, (xii) technological changes, (xiii) operating hazards, natural disasters, pandemics, weather-related delays, casualty losses and other matters beyond our control, (xiv) the effects of existing and future laws and governmental regulations (or the interpretation thereof), (xv) failure to secure or maintain contracts with our largest customers or non-performance of any of those customers under the applicable contract, (xvi) our ability to collect our accounts receivable, (xvii) the effects of current and future litigation, and such other factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Form 10-K and the form 10-Q filed by the Company with U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 3, 2021 and November 9, 2021, respectively.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs at the time they are made, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the factors described in the preceding paragraph, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should also carefully consider the statements under the heading "Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Risk Factor Summary" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.
In this presentation, assumptions were made with respect to industry performance, general business and economic conditions and other matters. Any estimates contained in these analyses, whether expressed or implied, are based on estimates and are not necessarily indicative of actual values or predictive of future results or values, which may be significantly more or less favorable than as set forth herein. The Company reserves the right to change any or all of the estimates included herein whether as a result of any changes in the above referenced information, market factors or otherwise.
Industry and Market Data
This presentation has been prepared by the Company and includes market data and other statistical information from third-party sources, including independent industry publications, orotherpublishedindependent sources. Although the Company believes these third-party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, the Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completenessof this information.
Disclaimer (cont'd)
Reserves
Mineral resources and reserves are typically classified by confidence (reliability) levels based on the level of exploration, consistency and assurance of geologic knowledge of the deposit. This classification system considers different levels of geoscientific knowledge and varying degrees of technical and economic evaluation. Mineral reserves are derived from in situ resources through application of modifying factors, such as mining, analytical, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors, relative to mining methods, processing techniques, economics and markets. In estimating our reserves, our independent reserve engineer does not classify a resource as a reserve unless that resource can be demonstrated to have reasonable certainty to be recovered economically in accordance with the modifying factors listed above. "Reserves" are defined by SEC Industry Guide 7 as that part of a mineral deposit that could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. Industry Guide 7 defines "proven (measured) reserves" as reserves for which (a) quantity is computed from dimensions revealed in outcrops, trenches, workings or drill holes; grade and/or quality are computed from the results of detailed sampling and (b) the sites for inspection, sampling and measurement are spaced so closely and the geologic character is so well defined that size, shape, depth and mineral content of reserves are well-established. Industry Guide 7 defines "probable (indicated) reserves" as reserves for which quantity and grade and/or quality are computed from information similar to that used for proven (measured) reserves, but the sites for inspection, sampling, and measurement are farther apart or are otherwise less adequately spaced. The degree of assurance, although lower than that for proven (measured) reserves, is high enough to assume continuity between points of observation.
Non-GAAP Information
This presentation also contains information about the Company's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and contribution margin, which are not measures derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and which exclude components that are important to understanding the Company's financial performance. We define EBITDA as our net income, plus (i) depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense; (ii) income tax expense (benefit); (iii) interest expense and (iv) franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus (i) gain or loss on sale of fixed assets or discontinued operations, (ii) integration and transition costs associated with specified transactions, (iii) equity compensation, (iv) acquisition and development costs, (v) non-recurring cash charges related to restructuring, retention and other similar actions, (vi) earn-out, contingent consideration obligations and other acquisition and development costs, (vii) non-cash charges and unusual or non-recurring charges. We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility.
We also use contribution margin, which we define as total revenues less costs of goods sold excluding depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligations, to measure our financial and operating performance. Contribution margin excludes other operating expenses and income, including costs not directly associated with the operations of our business such as accounting, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and other administrative activities. We believe contribution margin is a meaningful measure because it provides an operatingand financial measure of our ability to generate margin in excess of our operating cost base.
Company Highlights
The Right Operating Model
Oakdale is one of the largest single operating Northern White raw frac mines in United States
300+ million tons of high quality fine mesh reserves with 5.5 million tons current operating capacity
14+ miles of rail track servicing Oakdale from two Class I rail lines
Multi-unittrain capable with access to all operating basins
Low operating cost structure
Mining, processing, and shipping all done at one location
Large single mine sites on rail dominate other bulk commodity business models
Utica mine provides additional high quality reserve base with low cost operations and access to additional markets via its BNSF connection.
Sustainable long-term supply and logistics advantage
Combination of large, high quality reserve base, low cost operations, and ability to ship large quantities of sand efficiently and sustainably to all operating basins
Mine to Wellsite Solutions Capabilities
Through our Van Hook Terminal, our network of third party terminal partners, and our SmartSystemsTM wellsite storage solutions, we can offer sustainable, efficient sand supply chain support for our customers
The Right Sand
~80% of Oakdale's reserves are fine mesh (40/70 and 100 Mesh)
Fine mesh raw frac sand represents over 80% of the current demand for raw frac sand
Quality Matters
Northern White sand vs regional sand is a higher quality product that we believe can lead to better long-term well results for oil and gas producers
Higher crush strength
▪ Better conductivity
▪ Cleaner / less turbidity
•The Right Capital Structure
▪ Prudent capital structure with lowest leverage levels in the proppant industry
▪ High insider ownership that aligns management with investors (~15% owned by CEO, ~49% owned by insiders)
Company Overview
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Smart Sand Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 14:51:05 UTC.