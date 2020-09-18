Smart Sand : The Eagle Oil and Gas Proppants Acquisition Presentation

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation includes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation regarding Smart Sand, Inc.'s ("Smart Sand" or the "Company") expectations regarding the acquisition of Eagle Oil and Gas Proppants Holdings, LLC, as well as statements regarding strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and

assumptions about anticipated benefits of the acquisition and other future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Smart Sand disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements of this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Smart Sand cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to acquisitions as well as incidental to the proppant supply industry, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risks include, but are not limited to, less than anticipated synergies, competition, a decline in proppant demand, capital spending in the oil and gas industry, cash flow and access to capital, environmental risks, and regulatory changes. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Smart Sand's actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.