SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that on December 20, 2023, the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) approved the Company’s request to transfer the listing of the Company’s American depositary shares, each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “ADSs”), from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The transfer is expected to take effect at the opening of business on December 22, 2023. The transfer of the Company’s listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market is not expected to have any impact on trading in the Company’s ADSs. The Company’s ADSs will continue to trade uninterruptedly under the symbol “EM.” The Nasdaq Capital Market operates in substantially the same manner as the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and companies on the Nasdaq Capital Market must meet certain financial and corporate governance requirements to qualify for continued listing.



As previously disclosed, on June 22, 2023, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), as the closing bid price of the ADSs had been below US$1.00 per ADS for the previous 30 consecutive business days. The Company was given a period of 180 calendar days, or until December 19, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. In response, the Company submitted an application to transfer the listing of its ADSs from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

In connection with the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq granted the Company a second period of 180 calendar days, or until June 17, 2024, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs must meet or exceed US$1.00 per ADS for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days on or prior to June 17, 2024. Nasdaq’s determination to grant the additional 180-day compliance period was in part based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company having provided written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional compliance period, including effecting a reverse stock split or a change of the ratio of its ADSs to its Class A ordinary shares if necessary.

The Company intends to continue to actively monitor the bid price of its ADSs and, as appropriate, will consider available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The Company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The Company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 8.7 million power banks in 1,189,000 POIs across more than 2,000 counties and county-level districts in China.

