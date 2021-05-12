Log in
    EM   US83193E1029

SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED

(EM)
Smart Share Global Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 19, 2021

05/12/2021 | 07:40am EDT
SHANGHAI, China, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

Smart Share Global Limited's management will hold a conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:+65-6713-5330
United States:+1-347-549-4094
Mainland China:400-820-6895
China Hong Kong:+852-3018-8307
  
Conference ID / Passcode:2663446

A telephone replay will be available through May 27, 2021. The dial-in details are as follows:

International:+61-2-8199-0299
United States:+1-646-254-3697
Mainland China:400-632-2162
China Hong Kong:+852-3051-2780
  
Access Code:2663446

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/.

About Smart Share Global Limited
Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with a market share of 34.4% in 2020. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.4 million power banks in 664,000 POIs across more than 1,500 counties and county-level districts in China. For more information, please visit: https://ir.enmonster.com

Contact Us
Investor Relations
Hansen Shi
ir@enmonster.com


