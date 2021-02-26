Smartac International : REQUEST FOR REVIEW OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE'S DECISION TO SUSPEND TRADING IN THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SMARTAC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ᐑଢ౽ঐછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 395)

REQUEST FOR REVIEW OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE'S DECISION TO SUSPEND TRADING IN THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Smartac International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 8 November 2020, 10 November 2020 and 23 February 2021 (collectively, the ''Announcements'') in relation to, inter alia, (i) the decision of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') to suspend trading in the Shares under Rule 6.01(3) and to proceed with cancellation of the listing of the Shares under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules if trading remains suspended for a continuous period of 18 months (the ''LD's Decision''); (ii) the Company's request to refer the aforesaid decision of the Stock Exchange to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Committee'') for review pursuant to Rule 2B.06(1) of the Listing Rules; and (iii) the Listing Committee's decision to uphold the LD's Decision to suspend trading in the Shares under Rule 6.01(3) of the Listing Rules and that the Listing Committee was of the view that the Company has failed to maintain a sufficient level of operations as required under Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules to warrant the continued listing of the Shares (the ''LC's Decision''), respectively. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

After seeking professional advice, on 26 February 2021, the Company submitted a written request to the Listing Review Committee of the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Review Committee'') for the LC's Decision to be referred to the Listing Review Committee for review (the ''Review Request'') pursuant to Rule 2B.06(2) of the Listing Rules.

The directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') remind the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that the outcome of such Review Request is uncertain.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

Shareholders who have any queries about the implications of the LC's Decision and Review Request are advised to obtain appropriate professional advice. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Smartac International Holdings Limited

Yang Xin Min

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of (i) two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yang Xin Min (Chairman) and Mr. Ho Chi Kin; and (ii) five independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Cheng Faat Ting Gary, Mr. Poon Lai Yin Michael, Mr. Peng Bobo, Mr. Tsui Francis King Chung and Mr. Tang Yat Ming Edward.